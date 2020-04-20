On the Market: Georgian colonial near Southport Harbor is ‘a graceful giant’

FAIRFIELD — The arborday.org website calls the weeping willow tree a “graceful giant,” and several other websites claim the name willow has Celtic origins and means “near the water.”

With 14 rooms and 6,154 square feet of living space, it’s fair to say that the red brick Georgian colonial house at 260 Willow Street in Southport is a graceful giant, and it does sit near the water’s edge. This house is less than a half a block from Southport Harbor and Long Island Sound, and it is also within easy walking distance of Southport Beach, Southport Yacht Club, the Southport Metro North train station, Southport Village shops and eateries, and Southgate Lane Open Space.

Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday all covered the melancholy song “Willow, Weep for Me,” but there will be no weeping here, just jubilation at the lifestyle one can enjoy on this 1.27 acre lot. “Launch a kayak or paddle board from the private beach only steps from the front lawn ... paradise found … A year-round oasis in the heart of Southport Village on the quietest cul-de-sac!,” according to the co-listing agents.

Swim in Long Island Sound or stay in the comfort of this beautifully landscaped backyard, which features a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool with an electronic cover, spa, and pool house, surrounded by attractive perennial plantings and flowering trees. According to the Arbor Day website, the willow “is a shade tree, featuring a spreading canopy capable of blocking sunlight.” There is no willow tree on this property but there is a pergola laden with fragrant wisteria vines to provide shade and enhance the beauty that already exists on this estate.

This majestic residence was built in 1962. It is set back from the roadway, and the front of the property contains a row of manicured hedges. The circular driveway is lined in Belgium block. French doors open into the foyer. The spacious formal living room has a fireplace and opens to the light-filled sun room, which features many windows that look over the lawn, pool and perennial gardens. It also has French doors to these amenities.

In the formal dining room there is wainscoting on the lower walls, wallpaper on the upper walls and French doors separating it from the living room. It is just off the newly renovated and large gourmet eat-in kitchen, which is equipped with top of the line appliances, quartz counters, a center island/breakfast bar, a large stainless farm sink, under cabinet lighting, and skylights. The butler’s pantry includes a wine chiller, glass-front cabinets, a built-in wine rack, a large stainless sink, and a door to the grounds. The kitchen is adjacent to the cozy family room, which has a fireplace with wood storage.

On the first floor there is a large en suite bedroom with garden views. Upstairs, the large master bedroom suite offers a sitting area, walk-in closet and large bath with a soaking tub. Another en suite bedroom has a separate dressing room, updated bath and a balcony with views of Long Island Sound. Three more bedrooms and two full baths are found on this floor, as well as a pass-through which is used for an office but could also serve as a homework station.

The finished third floor has a large media room and a full bath for added convenience.

