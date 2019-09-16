On the Market: Georgian colonial with idyllic setting in Fairfield

By Meg Barone

FAIRFIELD — The idyllic setting on the 2.32-acre secluded property at 1084 Sturges Highway is a visual feast for those who appreciate casual luxury and indoor-outdoor living.

Residents of this private paradise, with its cream-colored Georgian colonial house and magnificent landscaping, can feel the stress of a long work day or week melting away as they traverse the long tree-lined driveway bordered in Belgium block. The new owners will relax even more so when they learn that they need not pay a landscaping or snow shoveling bill for the next 12 years. The purchase price of this home comes with an unusual gift from the current owners: a prepaid contract for landscaping and snow removal through the year 2031, valued at more than $310,000.

“This property definitely demands the attention of a landscape professional, as it’s almost like having your own nature preserve,” the listing agent said. The lush landscaping and expansive hardscaping combine to create an outdoor oasis with two man-made ponds and waterfalls constantly in motion through use of a pump system, a footbridge, Zen gardens, mature trees, a large elevated wood deck, and an enormous stone patio space with a fire pit and stainless outdoor kitchen with a refrigerator.

According to the agent, the owners gutted the acreage to set up the outdoor living environment themselves. It also includes a heated Gunite in-ground saltwater swimming pool and spa and a temperature-controlled pool or guest house with a kitchenette, tall cathedral ceiling, changing room, laundry facilities, full bath with an indoor shower, and there is an outdoor shower as well.

The wealth of functional and luxurious amenities does not stop there. Inside the 8,263-square-foot house there is an elevator that accesses all three floors, a wine cellar and tasting room, a sauna, game room, and two attached garages totaling six vehicle bays. The first three are visible while approaching the house. The other three are hidden around the side. The elevator is not just a functional box. It is attractively wood paneled.

The timelessly elegant house was built in 2002 in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood so close to the Westport town line that it actually has a Westport address. However, taxes are paid to the town of Fairfield and should the next owners have children they would attend Fairfield schools. Generously proportioned formal spaces give way to equally spacious casual rooms. The agent calls this house “perfectly suited for a large or multi-generational families,” adding that it provides every amenity for privacy and comfort.

The exterior of the house is adorned with black shutters and dentil molding, the latter of which is repeated inside serving as a unifying architectural detail. The covered front entrance also features Ionic columns. The door is framed by sidelights and a fanlight transom topped with a keystone. It opens into the two-story foyer where there are arched entryways with keystones and pilasters and a curved staircase.

There are six fireplaces in this house, the first is found in the formal living room, which also has French doors to the sitting room or solarium. The library or office has a coffered ceiling, marble fireplace, and a wall of built-in cabinetry and bookshelves.

The formal dining room features a coffered ceiling and a butler’s pantry/wet bar. In the gourmet eat-in kitchen there is a large center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, double stainless sinks, and high-end appliances including a six-burner range with griddle. The casual dining area has French doors to the deck. The section of the kitchen closest to the family room features a built-in desk area and wet bar. The family room features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, built-in window seats, and French doors to the deck. A large mudroom has several closets, a full bath, and provides access to the garages and elevator.

On the second floor there are six bedrooms. The master suite and one other bedroom have their own fireplace. The master also features a sitting area, walk-in closet, and a large spa-like marble bath with a jetted tub, large shower, water closet with a bidet, and heated towel rack.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Georgian Colonial ADDRESS: 1084 Sturges Highway PRICE: $2,450,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: 2.32-acre level and gently sloping secluded property, heated in-ground saltwater swimming pool, spa, temperature-controlled pool house with kitchenette and full bath, outdoor shower, elevator that accesses all three levels, large raised deck, park-like grounds, professionally landscaped, prepaid landscaping and snow removal included through 2031, two man-made ponds and waterfalls, footbridge, stone patio, full stainless steel outdoor kitchen, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, wine cellar/tasting room, gym, sauna, wet bar, whole house generator, instant hot water tap, central vacuum, six fireplaces, two garages totaling six bays, finished walkout lower level, attic, new cedar wood shingle roof, zoned natural gas heat, fully fenced property, six bedrooms, seven full and one half baths SCHOOL: Dwight Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $1,632,960 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $43,747

On the finished walk-out lower level the large wine cellar and tasting room sits behind glass doors. This space can hold more than 1,000 bottles. This level also has a gym, game or recreation room with a stone fireplace.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Aaron Greenberger of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 917-318-5494 or agreenberger@williampitt.com.