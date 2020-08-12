On the Market: Grand estate in Easton includes pool, spa, and waterfall

The gated property at 25 Mile Common Road in Easton comprises resort-worthy amenities as well as a paddock and kennels.

EASTON — The Aspetuck neighborhood of Easton was the place where famed author, educator and political activist Helen Keller chose to spend the last three decades of her life, even though she could not see its beauty or hear the songs of local birds.

Perhaps Keller, who was blind and deaf, was able to sense the natural beauty and quietude of this area, which is near Hemlock Reservoir, Brett Woods Park, the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and the 186-acre Brett Woods Open Space in neighboring Fairfield. With her indomitable spirit, Keller declared in her book, “The Open Door,” “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.”

Life can be a daring adventure while also being the lap of luxury for the next owners of the gated property at 25 Mile Common Road, which is just around the corner from Arcan Ridge. That’s the name Keller gave to her estate on Redding Road bordering Westport Road.

“Eastgate” is the name given to the Mile Common property, which includes an impressive 11,735-square-foot colonial house. It is one of the area’s truly grand estate properties, according to its listing agent. Its grandeur is elevated by the three-acre level and lightly wooded property’s Gunite heated in-ground salt water swimming pool, spa, pool house, a sitting area by a waterfall, two outdoor fireplaces, patio and deck.

Those features are just part of the obvious “hints” that this property invites and encourages indoor-outdoor living. Those hints don’t end there. This property also has a kennel, a paddock and room for horses so it clearly would be attractive to those who enjoy spending time outdoors for leisure and recreational pursuits.

The splendor of this secluded setting is enhanced by its professional landscaping of mature trees and shrubbery and it is unobstructed by unsightly poles and power lines. The utilities are underground. The circular driveway, bordered by Belgium block, brings visitors to a wide stone path, which leads to the covered entrance and front French doors topped by a transom. Branded by two lion knockers, these doors open into the two-story foyer which has marble flooring.

No expense was spared in creating this unique residence, the agent said. It was built in 1998 and was given spacious rooms, sophisticated molding and fluted columns. The living space comprises 15 rooms on four floors in the main house including seven bedrooms and eight full baths. In the two-story family room, there is a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, an interior balcony and two sets of French doors to the screened porch.

Pocket doors open into the large paneled library, which has walls of built-in shelving and cabinetry. A flexible use room features a cathedral ceiling with trompe l’oeil, or photographic realistic style painting, of clouds. The formal living room has a fireplace and picture frame paneling. Off the living room is a large game room with French doors to the grounds.

In the generously sized gourmet eat-in kitchen there is a center island/breakfast bar, marble counters and high-end appliances. In the casual dining area there is access to the backyard, patio and pool. The butler’s pantry features a marble counter, glass-front cabinetry, a marble floor and a sink. The formal dining room has wainscoting on the lower walls.

Four of the home’s bedrooms are found on the second floor. The master suite features a sitting area as well as a separate sitting room with a fireplace, and luxurious master bath. On the lower level there are more bedrooms, a meditation or spa room and recreation room.

“Come see why Easton is routinely voted as one of Connecticut's best small towns,” the agent said.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Andrew Whiteley of Al Filippone Associates and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-258-1595 or AndrewW@afahomes.com.