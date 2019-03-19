On the Market / Greek revival home ideal for nature lovers

FAIRFIELD — The northernmost part of Fairfield’s bucolic Greenfield Hill may seem worlds away from modern conveniences. Its distance from the town center and train station is considered disadvantageous to some prospective homebuyers.

They would be wise to rid themselves of such misperceptions and consider the abundance of assets, seen and unseen, that comes with the 2.62-acre property at 2228 North St. It is an ideal location for lovers of nature, preservationists who appreciate updated vintage houses, anyone involved in equestrian activities, and those who value privacy and yet also a sense of community.

When Sarah Filler and her family first moved into the white Greek revival colonial house with the four stately fluted columns and gabled roof in January 2011, they were surprised by the number of neighbors who stopped by to welcome them to the neighborhood. Several left notes at the doorstep when the Fillers were not home.

They have remained close to their neighbors while also appreciating the tranquility provided by this property.

“When you pull into the driveway it’s quiet, serene. You don’t want to leave,” Filler said. “It’s a nice, big, safe place for our kids to play around and get dirty,” she said, adding they would climb the apple tree, walk atop the fieldstone wall, and kick around a ball. They could also ride horses, were they so inclined, and at one point they did have ponies.

This horse property features a two-story horse barn with three stalls and room for a fourth; a heated tack room with electricity, hot and cold running water, and laundry facilities, and three paddocks. The barn has 15-foot-tall doors that open to the pasture. The municipally-owned wildlife conservation area, Brett Woods Open Space, is close by. It features 185 acres of forested land including hiking and bridle trails.

Residents of this property could ride their horses to the trails in this rural setting. Also within walking distance is the Connecticut Audubon Society on Burr Street and the 155-acre Roy and Margot Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary. Although, to some, it seems far away from downtown Fairfield the truth is this property is only six miles from the Fairfield train station and downtown restaurants and shopping.

The 11-room, 5,552-square-foot main house, built circa 1802, has been thoughtfully and extensively renovated and offers inviting living and entertaining spaces both inside and out.

“A former renovation and remodel by famed local architect, Cameron Clark, laid the groundwork for a more modern interior reimagining by the current owners,” according to the listing agent, who describes this house best: “Classic Connecticut on the outside meets California Chic on the inside.” It is a masterful melange of old and new.

In addition to the main house, there is a separate guest house, which could be used as a home office. It has a wood stove, kitchenette, living room, bedroom and full bath.

A semi-circular driveway provides ample parking for visitors. The front facade has a dramatic two-story veranda. Its door enters into a sizable foyer, where there is wide-planked flooring and a recessed area with the gracefully curved staircase to the second floor. The same flooring continues in other rooms. There are four fireplaces, including one in the banquet-sized formal dining room and one in the master bedroom suite.

Several rooms have doors to the grounds. There is a screened porch and another two-story veranda on which to sit, relax and take in the surrounding views. Recessed window areas in the dining room contain hidden cabinetry for storage of culinary ware, although there is storage room to spare in the sizable butler’s pantry. It and the gourmet eat-in kitchen were designed by the iconic Boffi.

On the second floor, the spacious master features a sitting area, dressing room, walk-in closet and a cavernous and luxurious master bath with a polished marble floor in a herringbone pattern, floating vanities with under-cabinet lighting, a soaking tub, and large shower. The mantle of the fireplace comprises ornately carved marble. There are several more bedrooms on this level including a large guest suite with a vaulted ceiling and French doors into its sizable marble bath.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Andrew Whiteley of Al Filippone Associates/William Raveis Real Estate at 203-258-1595 or andreww@afahomes.com.