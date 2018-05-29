On the Market / Greenfield Hill Colonial sports 16-rooms on 2 acres





































Photo: PlanOmatic Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 1 of 10 The putty-colored colonial farmhouse at 32 Hickory Lane sits on a 2.07-acre level and bucolic property in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood. The putty-colored colonial farmhouse at 32 Hickory Lane sits on a 2.07-acre level and bucolic property in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood. Photo: PlanOmatic Image 2 of 10 Formal and informal spaces have wide plank antique floors and elegant millwork and paneling starting in the two-story foyer. Formal and informal spaces have wide plank antique floors and elegant millwork and paneling starting in the two-story foyer. Photo: PlanOmatic Image 3 of 10 The formal dining room has a coffered ceiling, paneling on the lower walls, and a mural on the upper walls. The formal dining room has a coffered ceiling, paneling on the lower walls, and a mural on the upper walls. Photo: PlanOmatic Image 4 of 10 In the spacious gourmet kitchen there are many features including a farm sink, granite counters, a pasta-maker with a heating and drain feature, a pot-filler, two center islands, and high-end appliances. In the spacious gourmet kitchen there are many features including a farm sink, granite counters, a pasta-maker with a heating and drain feature, a pot-filler, two center islands, and high-end appliances. Photo: PlanOmatic Image 5 of 10 The spacious master bedroom suite features a fireplace, sitting room, walk-in closet, large dressing room, spa-like bath, and a door to a balcony. The spacious master bedroom suite features a fireplace, sitting room, walk-in closet, large dressing room, spa-like bath, and a door to a balcony. Photo: PlanOmatic Image 6 of 10 In the walk-out lower level there is a party kitchen with a counter area and tall wine refrigerator. In the walk-out lower level there is a party kitchen with a counter area and tall wine refrigerator. Photo: PlanOmatic Image 7 of 10 On the second floor there is a cavernous pub/billiard room with a fireplace and the wet bar/counter area with a wine refrigerator and ice-maker, and ladder to a gaming space. On the second floor there is a cavernous pub/billiard room with a fireplace and the wet bar/counter area with a wine refrigerator and ice-maker, and ladder to a gaming space. Photo: PlanOmatic Image 8 of 10 The covered granite patio in the backyard has a stone fireplace, ceiling fan and a heater. The covered granite patio in the backyard has a stone fireplace, ceiling fan and a heater. Photo: PlanOmatic Image 9 of 10 An impressive built-in outdoor gourmet kitchen with a long bar-style counter features a barbeque with a rotisserie, sink, warming drawers, and Viking appliances. An impressive built-in outdoor gourmet kitchen with a long bar-style counter features a barbeque with a rotisserie, sink, warming drawers, and Viking appliances. Photo: PlanOmatic Image 10 of 10 The level property of just over two acres has stone walls, terraced gardens, patios and porches. The level property of just over two acres has stone walls, terraced gardens, patios and porches. Photo: PlanOmatic On the Market / Greenfield Hill Colonial sports 16-rooms on 2 acres 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Luxurious, yet casual seems like a contradiction of terms. Not so when applied to the putty-colored colonial farmhouse at 32 Hickory Lane in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood.

The 16-room house has countless amenities packed into its 9,185 square feet of living space and continuing out to the grounds of this 2.07-acre level property. An in-ground swimming pool is not among them but that is of little consequence; first, because there is plenty of room for installation of a pool should the next owner want one, and second, there are so many other features that boredom will never find the residents of this home.

The expansive wrap-around veranda welcomes you to this “extraordinary, time-honored, yet au courant vintage farmhouse,” as the listing agent calls it. The house was completely rebuilt and expanded in 2008 during which it received updates “so sought after by today’s discerning buyers,” according to the agent.

Among its numerous attractions are the pub room with a gaming loft, rear covered stone patio with a fieldstone fireplace, an open patio, a rear covered porch, an impressive built-in outdoor gourmet kitchen with a long bar-style counter, wet bars, and two butler’s pantries. Lounge on the rear porch or on the wrap-around covered front porch. Uninterrupted views of the property can be enjoyed from both because there are no utility wires in the way. The utilities are underground.

The bucolic front yard is punctuated by a pond, a fieldstone wall, granite patio bordered by Belgium block, a second bluestone patio, terraced garden, bluestone steps to the front porch, and a soothing, man-made trickling water feature. The front door opens to reveal a graciously scaled rooms and an open floor plan. The formal and informal spaces have wide plank antique floors, elegant millwork and paneling, large windows, and several sets of French doors to showcase the pastoral scenery. There are five fireplaces - some wood-burning and some gas-log.

From the two-story foyer the formal living room is to the left. It features a fireplace with a decorative wood mantel and milled beamed ceiling. At the back of the room pocket doors separate it from the long gallery that runs through the middle of the house. The gallery also accesses the family room, the study or library, breakfast room, dining room, kitchen, and a powder room with a patterned marble floor. To the right of the foyer is the formal dining room. It has a coffered ceiling and a mural on the walls.

Real Estate Listings

In the paneled study there is a fireplace, built-in bookshelves, French doors to the backyard, and a door to the front porch. In the family room there is a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace, built-in shelving and cabinets, a beamed ceiling, and French doors to the backyard. The breakfast room, which is open to the family room and kitchen, also has French doors to the yard by the sizable built-in outdoor kitchen, which may be better equipped than some interior kitchens. It includes a stainless sink, storage drawers, and Viking appliances including a barbeque grill with a rotisserie and warming drawers. On the covered porch with the fireplace there is a ceiling fan and a stone sitting wall.

Between the dining room and gourmet kitchen there is a sizable butler’s pantry with cabinetry, granite counters, a sink, built-in espresso maker and dishwasher. There are three dishwashers in this house. The other two are in the main kitchen and the pub/billiard room.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial Farmhouse ADDRESS: 32 Hickory Lane PRICE: $1,990,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 16 FEATURES: Energy Star-rated, Smart home lighting, 2.07-acre level property, pond, water view, underground utilities, located on a cul-de-sac, pub room with gaming loft, two screening rooms, two butler’s pantries, wrap-around veranda, professionally landscaped, outdoor gourmet kitchen, gardens, exterior lighting, granite and bluestone patios, underground sprinkler, audio system, gym/yoga room, five fireplaces (one outdoors), extra spray foam insulation, programmable thermostat, Thermopane windows, wet bars, stone walls, wood shingle roof, minutes to shopping and transportation, full partially finished walkout lower level with full bath and kitchen, two attached under house garages totaling four vehicle bays, walk-up attic, workshop, zoned air conditioning and natural gas heat, six bedrooms, seven full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Burr Elementary, Tomlinson Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $1,553,790 TAX RATE: 25.82 mills TAXES: $40,119

The spacious kitchen contains a farm sink, granite counters, a pasta-maker with a heating and drain feature, a pot-filler and decorative backsplash over the Wolf six-burner range top with griddle, double convection ovens, two Sub-Zero refrigerators, and two center islands - one is two-tiered and has a breakfast bar, and the other has a prep sink. There are also warming and refrigerator drawers.

In the large mudroom there are built-in cubbies and a recessed space to accommodate a large dog crate. This area of the house also has a half bath and a built-in desk/home command area or small office.

On the casual side of the second floor there is the cavernous pub room with a cathedral ceiling, milled beams, fireplace, and the wet bar/counter area with a wine refrigerator and ice-maker. A short ladder accesses the gaming loft, a sitting room for card games. Off the pub room is a large screening room with a rear screen projector. In the “sleeping” wing of the second floor there are four bedrooms. The spacious master suite features a fireplace, a sitting room, walk-in closet, celebrity-worthy dressing room, and a door to a balcony. The spa-like master bath has a jetted tub, shower, and water closet.

On the third floor there is a bedroom, sitting room, and full bath; a possible in-law or au pair suite.

The walk-out lower level features a game room, full bath, and theater or media room, and a party kitchen with a counter area and tall wine refrigerator. This level has lots of storage and closets including a cedar closet.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Joni Usdan of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury at 203-216-7654 or joni@jonihomes.com.