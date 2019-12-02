On the Market: Greenfield Hill colonial combines nature, luxury

FAIRFIELD — Premium culinary ingredients go into the making of Frescobene’s artisan sauces, including imported tomatoes.

Quality building materials went into the construction of the beige colonial house at 185 Red Oak Road in Greenfield Hill, where the award-winning Frescobene sauces have been perfected. Ann Riffice and her business partner Lisa Maute improved on time-tested family recipes to come up with their award-winning products, often working in the gourmet kitchen of this elegant home.

Home builder Thomas Hoey, of Hoey Properties in Fairfield, built this 7,402-square-foot house in 2004 as a speculative property. Riffice and her husband Mike purchased it and made it their own, raising their children on the property that adjoins the Connecticut Audubon Society’s 155-acre Roy and Margot Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary. “We go out and hike there on a regular basis with the family,” Ann Riffice said, adding that she enjoys walking the trails of the sanctuary herself every morning. “It’s a great way to start the day; it’s very meditative ... It makes for a nice, tranquil, fun place to live.”

As a culinary entrepreneur, Riffice said she especially appreciates the kitchen that Hoey designed. “It’s an amazing kitchen. I’ve done everything out of that kitchen from catering large parties for 100 people, hosting holidays and birthday parties for 50 children to spending hours and hours perfecting the family recipes for Frescobene Foods,” said Riffice, who was trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London.

“This home is perfect for elegant parties with friends or casual relaxing with family,” the co-listing agents said. It’s a touch of elegance wrapped in a natural setting, “nature and luxury beautifully combined,” according to the agents. The house sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, which Riffice said is a great place for children to safely play and ride their bicycles. And on the subject of children, this house is close to Burr Elementary School, only a five-minute walk away.

The location of this 10-room house also puts it just minutes away from the Merritt Parkway, which is 1.3 miles away, Black Rock Turnpike shops and restaurants only five minutes away, and downtown Fairfield about seven minutes away. Restaurants Barcelona, Bonda and the Bluebird Inn are all nearby. Then again, this property features more than enough space to entertain residents and guests without driving anywhere. The sizable backyard is great for lawn games and sports activities. The Audubon trails allow for hiking, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing. There are seven miles of trails including the Chiboucas wheelchair-accessible trail.

This is a very roomy house and yet it still feels “cozy, comfortable and very homey,” Riffice said. And there is a great amount of storage that keeps things “organized and at your fingertips.” Augmenting the features in the kitchen is a walk-in pantry, and on the finished lower level there is a second sizable walk-in pantry as well as a 2,000-plus bottle wine cellar and recreation room.

The elegance of this home is apparent from the moment one opens the front door into the two-story foyer, which features sophisticated molding. The formal living room features a fireplace and coffered ceiling. The flooring of the formal living and dining rooms are framed with a decorative inlaid wood border and both rooms have paneled wainscoting and intricate moldings. The eat-in kitchen has a center island, granite counters, a farm-style sink, high-end appliances - including a Viking six-burner range top, and French doors to the bluestone patio and backyard.

Off the kitchen is a home command center with built-in desk and shelving for cookbooks, and a door to the yard. The kitchen is open to the family room, where there is a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a door to the same patio, which has a red brick sitting wall. Between the family room and dining room the butler’s pantry has a wet bar sink and beverage refrigerator. From there French doors open into the office, which has a wall of built-ins.

On the second floor landing there are French doors to a balcony where the current family has enjoyed relaxing and stargazing. This level has a large media room and four bedrooms, all en suite, including the master suite, which features a deep tray ceiling, fireplace, sitting area, and luxurious bath. The finished third floor guest suite is a nice surprise with two living areas, a bedroom, full bath and cedar closet; perfect for an au-pair or in-laws.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Pam Foarde and Michelle Hennessey of Al Filippone Associates and William Raveis Real Estate; Foarde at 203-257-9110 or pamf@afahomes.com, and Hennessey at 917-449-6806 or michelleh@afahomes.com.