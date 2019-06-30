On the Market: Greenfield Hill colonial ideal for indoor-outdoor living

FAIRFIELD — A secluded setting at 344 Wellington Drive on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood is an ideal place for those who enjoy indoor-outdoor living.

The gray center hall colonial house that sits on this 2.4-acre level and gently sloping property enjoys privacy created by its positioning on a corner lot set well back from the roadway, and by a buffer of tall trees. “You can have the best of both worlds … 344 Wellington Drive is located near stores, schools, highway access and trains; yet it also has the feel of being in the country, just around the corner,” the listing agent said. A large chain grocery store is only three miles away. The neighborhood in which this house was built gives it access to both Fairfield and Westport shops and restaurants. For commuters, the Fairfield downtown Metro North train station is just under four miles away. Peace and tranquility as well as convenience.

Travel up the paved circular driveway past a fieldstone wall that stands along one side of the property to the nine-room house that features 3,883 square feet of living space. A slate path leads to the covered front entrance, its door flanked by sidelights. The door opens to reveal a “move-in ready house” that was built in 1977 and was well cared for through the years. The windows and hot water heater are newer, according to information provided by the agent. The house also has a floor plan suitable for the way families live today. Common rooms are spacious and open.

The front door opens into the wide foyer where there is wainscoting on the lower walls. From there a wide entrance accesses the formal living room. It has a fireplace, a bay window, and chair railing. On the opposite side of the foyer is the family room, which features a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace painted white with a keystone comprising three bricks, and a raised hearth. This room has sliding doors to the herringbone-styled red brick patio and attractive backyard. The current owners did something very clever with this room. It apparently had a closet. The doors were removed to reveal the recessed space in which they created a built-in desk area; the perfect homework station or home command center. There is a wide landing area on the second floor, which the current family has set up with a desk that could serve as an office or study space.

In the spacious eat-in kitchen there is a center island/breakfast bar, ample counters topped in granite, ceramic tile floor, glass-front cabinetry, and a beverage center with a long counter and beverage refrigerator. In the eat-in area, or breakfast nook, there is a built-in window seat and a door to brick patio and yard. The dining room has chair railing and French doors to the large screened-in porch; a perfect spot to sit, relax, and listen to local birdsong. It is also large enough to accommodate entertaining. This porch has a door to a slate patio and yard. The good-sized combination mudroom and laundry room has a natural slate floor, and built-in open shelves.

Upstairs, one wing of the house has three bedrooms. One is en suite and the other two share a hall bath. In a separate wing, a vestibule leads into the spacious, private master suite where there is wall-to-wall carpeting, a tall vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan, a sitting area, and large walk-in closet with organizers. The marble master bath is quite large and has skylights, a large walk-in shower with white ceramic subway tile backsplash, a soaking tub, and double vanity.

The full, partially finished basement offers additional square footage of possibilities. This space has been updated and currently functions as an exercise and play room.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Karin Keith of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-258-2590 or karinkeith@bhhsne.com.