On the Market: Greenfield Hill colonial offers relaxed sophistication

The breakfast nook has built-in seating.

FAIRFIELD — In May 2018, the public was invited to tour the updated antique colonial farmhouse at 20 Cherry Lane as part of the popular Near & Far Aid Designer House Tour, an annual event that raises significant amounts of funding for charitable organizations in Fairfield County.

They have an opportunity now to purchase this house in Greenfield Hill, an affluent neighborhood rich with town history. It sits on a level property of just over one acre at the top of a cul-de-sac not far from the Greenfield Hill Congregational Church, which dates back to the 19th century. The owners could walk to church services there and to the famed Dogwood Festival next spring. They are also within walking distance, in the other direction, of the Greenfield Hill Grange Hall and Greenfield Hill Farm.

Prospective homebuyers should be impressed, as the tour participants were, with the ability of the owner and professional interior designer, Mia Johnson of Amelia Johnson Design. Within this home’s 5,283 square feet of living space, Johnson mindfully balanced a sense of whimsy with relaxed sophistication, just as Tallman Builders blended the past seamlessly with the present. This house was originally built in 1840, and then in 2004 it was expanded. Its updates make it perfect for formal as well as casual lifestyle and entertaining.

The front of the property is bordered by a stone wall and its white picket gates open to the ample forecourt. Inside, Johnson’s aim was to create a warm home that could accommodate a family-friendly modern lifestyle, and she succeeded. To augment the ease of flow from one room to the next, Johnson gave the home’s interior a palette of blue and white as a unifying factor, including large scale patterned blue and white wallcovering in the two-story foyer that continues to the second floor hallway.

The formal living and dining rooms are open, one to the other. The living room has French doors to the open patio and the first of the home’s three fireplaces. The others are in the family room, a bedroom, and outside on the covered patio, which can be accessed from the family room. Between the dining room and gourmet kitchen there is a wet bar with a farm sink, glass-front cabinetry and a beverage refrigerator. Off the living room is a den and accessed from the den and the foyer is an office with built-in bookshelves and lacquered crown molding and paneling on the lower walls.

In the kitchen there is a long built-in window seat, a center island with a breakfast bar for two, a built-in desk area, marble counters and backsplash, and a Wolf six-burner range top. The breakfast nook has built-in seating. The family room is open to the kitchen and it has two sets of French doors flanking the fireplace to the covered patio.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms, including the spacious master bedroom suite. The three additional bedrooms, one of which is en suite and has a fireplace, are generously sized, as is the playroom with built-in desk areas to accommodate three people as a homework or arts and crafts station. Off the playroom is a large au pair suite.

The sizable finished lower level provides additional space for in-home theater, exercise room or additional playroom and includes a 600-bottle wine cellar.

A sign that hangs on the wall of the hall that leads into the kitchen reads “Live a great story.” The current owners have and the next owners can as well.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Laura Hoglund of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-521-2815 or laurahoglund@bhhsne.com.