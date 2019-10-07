On the Market: Greenfield Hill colonial with many amenities

FAIRFIELD — Looks can be deceiving. The property at 33 Old Academy Road has a large gray barn that is visible from Burr Street and the 2.16-acre level grounds appear, at first glance, to be farmland or an equestrian property.

Perhaps, it could be used for agricultural purposes, but as it is currently set up this property is definitely for recreation, entertaining and comfortable living. It has a sophisticated colonial house and amenities within its 11 rooms and 4,146 square feet of living space. The house was original built in 1941 in the Lower Greenfield Hill neighborhood within easy commuting distance of the downtown train station, and shopping and restaurants on Black Rock Turnpike and on the Post Road (Route 1), both just about five minutes away.

“We love being so close to Fairfield’s five beaches, Southport, Hunt Club for riding, Westport, Winslow Dog Park, Easton/Weston and three Metro North train stations,” one of the owners said.

The owners call this the perfect location. “Old Academy is a beautiful country road great for walking and biking. We took many twilight walks toward the end of the street and our son trained for cross country on the neighborhood back roads. It is also a quiet road for young children to bike ... Great neighbors. Many dog walkers, runners, and daily strollers are out and about on our road. The “Divas of Old Academy” hold informal gatherings a few times a year and would welcome a new member.”

Relaxation and recreation features include the heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, the bluestone patio for alfresco dining, and the large yard. “The sunny, level yard is fabulous for sports. Dozens of kids have played baseball, football, soccer and more here. Everyone could get a ‘home run’ by hitting it past the stone walls,” an owner said.

The 2000-square-foot party barn, which the current family has also used for sporting activities. Inside the barn there is a basketball hoop, and kids have skateboarded there. The barn is a great venue for entertaining as well. In the house entertaining is enhanced by the sizable butler’s pantry and wet bar featuring marble counters, glass-front cabinetry, exposed beams, and a checkered marble floor.

The beautifully manicured and professionally landscaped property was designed and is maintained by Sasco Farm Landscape Designs. It features an espalier pear tree in front of the house, European horn beams, English laurel, a weeping cherry tree, lilacs, potentilla, a copper maple tree, Limelight hydrangea, and a river birch tree.

The current owners have made many recent improvements. The driveway was resealed and paved this year. The house and barn were repainted this year as well. The interior of the house was also painted. The barn got a new roof in 2015. Exterior lighting was added several times, including this year. Also this year, the upstairs hall hardwood floors were refinished this year, two new oil tanks were installed in the basement and enhancements were made to the air conditioning system.

The door at the covered front entrance is framed by decorative leaded glass sidelights and a transom, and it opens into the center hall foyer with front-to-back views. Tall windows and three sets of French doors illuminate the formal living room, which features a fireplace, walk-in bay window area, and access to the patio and yard. The spacious formal dining room also has a bay window and wide entrance into the living room.

In the white eat-in country kitchen features include a center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, high end appliances, and a sitting area with a double-sided fireplace against a brick wall with French doors to the backyard. The family room features the other side of the fireplace, a wall of built-in cabinetry, exposed beams, and a large, open casual dining area. Rounding out the first floor are the office or library with a fireplace and a sunroom.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms. The master suite has wall-to-wall carpeting, a walk-in closet and marble bath.

There will be a public Open House on Sunday (October 20) from 1 to 3 pm.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Carol Langeland of Higgins Group Real Estate at 203-895-7892 or carollangeland@higginsgroup.com.