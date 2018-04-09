On the Market / Greenfield Hill home Bluebird Meadows for sale





































Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 In the formal living room there is paneling on the lower walls, chair railing, and an over-sized wood-burning fireplace with a wood storage cabinet. In the formal living room there is paneling on the lower walls, chair railing, and an over-sized wood-burning fireplace with a wood storage cabinet. Image 3 of 10 The gourmet eat-in kitchen has a large L-shaped built-in banquette and curly cherry wood flooring. The gourmet eat-in kitchen has a large L-shaped built-in banquette and curly cherry wood flooring. Image 4 of 10 In the spacious kitchen a large center island/breakfast bar, honed Verde Esmeralde granite counters, a farm sink, and commercial-grade appliances. In the spacious kitchen a large center island/breakfast bar, honed Verde Esmeralde granite counters, a farm sink, and commercial-grade appliances. Image 5 of 10 The built-in banquette in the gourmet kitchen accommodates several people for casual dining and there is also a breakfast bar on the center island. The built-in banquette in the gourmet kitchen accommodates several people for casual dining and there is also a breakfast bar on the center island. Image 6 of 10 The family room is open to the kitchen. The family room is open to the kitchen. Image 7 of 10 The family room features custom cabinetry and French doors to the red brick patio and yard. The family room features custom cabinetry and French doors to the red brick patio and yard. Image 8 of 10 The first floor master bedroom suite features a deep tray ceiling, multiple closets including two walk-in, and a marble bath. The first floor master bedroom suite features a deep tray ceiling, multiple closets including two walk-in, and a marble bath. Image 9 of 10 The large and luxurious spa-like marble bath has a steam shower, double vanity, claw-foot soaking tub, and water closet. The large and luxurious spa-like marble bath has a steam shower, double vanity, claw-foot soaking tub, and water closet. Image 10 of 10 From the front view the house appears small but it is actually quite roomy as seen from the rear view. From the front view the house appears small but it is actually quite roomy as seen from the rear view. On the Market / Greenfield Hill home Bluebird Meadows for sale 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Bluebird Meadow; the name just sounds inviting, a reminder that spring has arrived and warmer weather will soon follow.

The bright blue birds are indigenous to Connecticut and do not migrate south for the winter. They are found here year-round including on the enchanting property at 1381 Old Academy Road, which was named Bluebird Meadow by a previous owner. With 3.6 acres on this corner lot, much of it meadows, there is ample space for birds, other wildlife, and humans, who can enjoy the serene setting from the red brick patio in the backyard.

The 3,520-square-foot house is in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood within easy walking distance of another obvious reminder of spring - the annual Fairfield Dogwood Festival, which is scheduled for May 11-13. The popular festival, celebrating its 83rd anniversary this year, is held on the grounds of the Greenfield Hill Congregational Church, just two block from this house.

Built in 1951, this gray expanded and renovated Cape Cod-style house with blue shutters and white trim offers the charm and quality of yesteryear with today’s modern amenities. The front-to-back formal living room has original period details while the flooring comprises a more contemporary curly cherry hardwood.

It is attractively sited on its level property behind a fieldstone wall and split rail fence. Although the address is on Old Academy Road and the house faces that street the driveway is accessed on Redding Road. There are stone steps that lead to the front entrance but more often than not people enter the house from the covered side porch near the driveway. This entrance has a Brazilian IPE porch and a Dutch door that accesses the family room and kitchen, and a decorative sign refers to this area of the house as the Bluebird Café.

At the formal front entrance the door is topped by a transom of multiple glass panes. The front façade of this house is adorned in decorative molding; dentil molding along the roofline and the front door is framed by flush fluted columns. Off the entrance foyer is a door into a first floor bedroom and the living room. A pass-through between the bedroom and eat-in area of the kitchen contains a full bath and closet. In the living room there is paneling on the lower walls, chair railing, and an over-sized wood-burning fireplace with a wood storage cabinet. The deliberate coloration choices for the walls in this room and others leans away from monochromatic grays and toward earth tones, which are coming back into vogue.

Real Estate Listings

The living room is open to the formal dining room, where there is recessed open shelving in one wall for displays of family photographs or culinary ware. The spacious gourmet kitchen is as elegant as it is functional. It features a large center island/breakfast bar, honed Verde Esmeralde granite counters, a farm sink, commercial-grade appliances, and a large L-shaped built-in banquette. Some of the cabinetry has glass-front doors and interior lighting.

The kitchen is open to the family room, which features custom cabinetry and French doors to the patio. Outside, there is a grill area that is connected to the gas line, and fieldstone sitting walls. The mudroom near the side entrance [provides access to the attached two-car garage.

Off the living room on the opposite side of the house there is an office with paneled walls painted white, a wall of built-in bookshelves, cabinets, and desk area, and French doors to the patio and yard. A panel was designed to conceal computer and telephone wires. The long counter, including the desk area, features white mosaic tiles.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Cape Cod ADDRESS: 1381 Old Academy Road PRICE: $1,250,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 3.6-acre level property, corner lot, patio, wine closet, room for a pool, audio system, covered porch, one wood-burning fireplace, walking distance to Greenfield Hill Congregational Church, exterior lighting, full property irrigation system, professionally landscaped, perennial plantings, open floor plan, storm windows, two-zoned invisible pet fencing, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heating system, two-car attached garage, finished basement, attic, laundry chute, cedar closet, fieldstone walls, four bedrooms, three full baths SCHOOLS: Dwight Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $749,560 TAX RATE: 25.45 mills TAXES: $19,354

The master bedroom suite is also found on the first floor. It has a deep tray ceiling, two walk-in closets, a cedar closet, two additional closets, and a tall bay window sitting area that looks out across the meadows. This room also provides access to the attic. The large and luxurious spa-like marble bath has a steam shower, double vanity, claw-foot soaking tub, and water closet. Two more bedrooms and a full bath are found on the second floor.

The finished lower level features built-ins and provides the perfect space for a playroom, gym, man cave or more, the listing agents said.