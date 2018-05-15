On the Market / Greenfield Hills colonial a walk to the Audubon Society

























FAIRFIELD — It’s not just the flowers that have awakened this Spring. Birds are on the wing; building nests, incubating eggs and preparing to fledge hatchlings when they are ready to take flight.

The current owners of the gray shingle Garrison colonial house at 2745 Burr St. enjoy watching a wide variety of birds in their backyard. Additionally, this house is located within walking distance to the Connecticut Audubon Society just down the street on Burr Street, a real advantage for bird lovers and nature lovers in general. This Audubon center has educational programs, exhibits, special events, and hiking trails at its adjoining Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary.

There are other advantages to owning this property of just over two acres in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood. It has a detached guest house which is a legal rental and “provides income that well exceeds the annual taxes on the property,” according to the listing agent. There is also an in-ground swimming pool, and no need to replace the asphalt roof for several decades since that was just done in 2016.

A fieldstone wall lines the front of the property and stone pillars topped with lanterns mark the entrance to the circular driveway. Ample parking is available in the driveway and in front of the detached three-car garage. A long red brick path leads to the front entrance. The front door has an arched glass pane and is flanked by sidelights.

Inside, the house has 12 rooms and 4,215-square-feet of living space, which has been updated since it was built in 1968. From the foyer there are bi-fold doors on opposite walls that access the formal living room to the left and the formal dining room to the right. In the sizable front-to-back living room there is a red brick fireplace and on both sides of it there are built-in bookshelves and cabinets. The dining room has wainscoting on the lower walls and built-in upper and lower cabinets with under cabinet lighting, and a corner china cabinet.

In the eat-in kitchen, there is a center island with a breakfast bar for two, three stainless sinks, decorative ceramic tile backsplash depicting food and animals, glass-front cabinetry, a skylight, and counters of white ceramic tile. The high-end appliances include a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a Gaggenau range top. In the eat-in area there are French doors to the sizable two-tiered wood deck, bluestone patio, backyard and pool.

Real Estate Listings

A long hallway leads from the kitchen to the large family room and along the way there is a laundry room and an office or den with a floor-to-ceiling antiqued brick fireplace. From the hall there are three steps down into the family room where there is another fireplace - also of antiqued brick, a built-in window seat and bookshelves, French doors to the deck and another door to the patio.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet and its bath has a double vanity and shower with a white ceramic subway tile backsplash.

Outside, the breezeway leads from the main house to the guest house, which has living room, bedroom, an eat-in kitchen, and full bath. In the living room there was a wall of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. In the bedroom there is a door to a screened porch. The porch has a door to the yard.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Karin Keith of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-258-2590 or karinkeith@bhhsne.com.