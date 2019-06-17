On the Market: Hidden historic gem in Fairfield

Sturges Cottage, from the former Frederick Sturges Estate, of which this carriage house was once a part.

The last vestiges of the nearly 1,000-acre Frederick Sturges Estate are still visible in Fairfield. The Sturges Cottage still stands today on Mill Plain Common. Its coral rose-colored board and batten exterior is repeated on the Sturges carriage house several blocks away and not as obvious because it sits behind privacy fencing.

This hidden historic gem at 674 Mill Plain Road was built in 1890 in the Sturges neighborhood. A local woman who spent time in the carriage house before it was converted into a residence told the current owners that as a child she used to jump from the hayloft into a pile of hay below. That is part of more recent history, just a few decades ago. Going back to the late 1890s, this property was built to function as part of a large barn complex, the Historic Review indicates, and photos to support that fact were provided by the current family. Sadly, other structures were destroyed in a fire but the carriage house somehow survived.

Today it is a magical place with beautiful landscaping; its gardens planted by an historic landscape architect. The original, unusually wide front door into the foyer has a “sister” door at far end of the center entrance hall, which opens to a manicured lawn with mature plantings and border gardens including tall rhododendrons and daffodils. Large windows allow for attractive garden views.

“As you swing open the gate to this Carriage House’s private patio, you are met with the sense of history that emotes from the Carpenter Gothic architecture of this converted home and its beautiful gardens,” according to the Historical Review from the Fairfield Museum and History Center.

The 2,923-square-foot house and surrounding property have been lovingly cared for and updated by the current owners, who have called it “home” for 34 years. Among the more recent updates and improvements they made are the installation of a high-efficiency gas furnace, gas hot water heater, central air conditioning, and lawn irrigation. As an added bonus, this house is within easy walking distance to the Metro North train station, public schools, and downtown restaurants and shopping.

A crushed stone parking area in front of the attached under house two-car garage accommodates about four vehicles. The spacious private flagstone patio is bordered by Belgium block at the front entrance. Inside, the formal living room features a fireplace and a wall of built-in shelving, a cozy reading room with built-in cabinets and shelves and a full bath, a good sized formal dining room with French doors to a sun room or screened porch, and a country kitchen with a tile floor, wet bar, honed granite and mahogany wood countertops, a built-in book nook for cookbooks, stainless appliances, a built-in wine rack, and an eat-in area.

There are two convenient staircases to the second floor, where there are four bedrooms and a large flexible use room with a cathedral ceiling and two walls of whitewashed pine wood. This loft room could serve as a family room, play room or media room. The spacious master suite also features a cathedral ceiling, this one with exposed beams. It also enjoys two sitting areas, built-in bookshelves, a walk-in closet and full bath. Two additional bedrooms have original windows that look down on the courtyard and formal gardens. The fourth bedroom has a skylight.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Terence P. Beaty of William Pitt Sotheby’s International at 203-913-3535 or tbeaty@williampitt.com.