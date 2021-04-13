On the Market: Historic Fairfield home was site of 1700s tavern

FAIRFIELD — Cozy up to history in one of Fairfield’s most significant residences in the heart of one of its most significant neighborhoods.

The updated antique colonial Victorian house at 75 Meetinghouse Lane sits on a 1.53-acre property in the Greenfield Hill Historic District. It is behind the historic Greenfield Hill Congregational Church, giving its owners a front row seat to the annual Dogwood Festival when that resumes. Until then, they can continue to enjoy the beautiful pink and white blossoms that line the Greenfield Hill neighborhood this time of year.

This house was built in 1893, 38 years after the second iteration of the church was constructed in 1855. The 15-room house “is an excellent example of the Free Classic (Colonial Revival) variation of the Queen Anne style,” according to the Historic Buildings of Connecticut website. It is named the “Nichols House” for one of the earliest and most prominent Fairfield families.

In the case of its street name, meetinghouse could have two different meanings. A meetinghouse can be a church, and a meeting house could be a tavern, a local gathering place. A sign in front of this property says “Site of Old Tavern of Greenfield 1792-1812 At the sign of the black horse here Rufus Putnam, Talleyrand, Don Juadenes, Rufus King, Joel Barlow and Tapping Reeve were guests.”

So, some famous feet may have trod upon the front lawn of this house. Putnam was “the first U.S. Surveyor General … General Washington appointed him as his Engineer and the rank of Colonel on 11 August 1776,” according to www.surveyhistory.org. “Influential European diplomat Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand, the minister of affairs under Napoleon, is said to have dined in (a) Meeting House Lane residence,” according to Elizabeth Rose, the Fairfield Museum and History Center’s library director, on the Center’s website. There were two notable men named Rufus King, one from Ridgefield and one from Massachusetts; the latter of whom signed the U.S. Constitution. It’s possible both Rufus Kings bellied up to the local bar.

“It’s interesting to think of what there was before,” said listing agent Andrew Whiteley, who described this home as “the quintessence of New England elegance and charm.” And it retained that elegance and charm throughout several updates including a major renovation in 2012 in which the current owners added a new foundation and constructed an addition on the back, expanding the house to 7,734 square feet. They also added the heated Gunite swimming pool, and updated the baths and gourmet kitchen.

Whiteley said this house features generously proportioned rooms and ceiling heights of 12 feet-plus, taller than what is offered with the construction of new homes today. The wrap-around covered front porch is also deep enough to accommodate seating or a ping pong table, as the current owners once had.

Attention to detail begins on the exterior with the scalloping of the façade, and continues as the front door opens into the foyer with a coffered ceiling and decorative inlaid wood floor. There are five fireplaces, including one in the formal dining room and in the master bedroom suite. The kitchen features counters of calacatta gold marble, quarried from the mountains of Italy, a massive center island/breakfast bar, high-end appliances, and a large pantry with tall, glass-front cabinetry.

There are seven bedrooms on the second and third floors. The sizable spa-like master bath features statuary marble, another classic Italian stone. There is another bedroom in the guest house over the detached four-car garage, perfect for staff, family or guests.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Updated antique colonial Victorian ADDRESS: 75 Meeting House Lane PRICE: $3,250,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 15 FEATURES: 1.53-acre level and partially fenced property, located behind Greenfield Hill Congregational Church in a historic district, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, patio, professionally landscaped, wrap-around porch, terrace, one-bedroom guest house above the detached four-car garage, steps from Timothy Dwight Park (also known as the historic Greenfield Hill Green), five fireplaces, attic, full partially finished basement, zoned central air conditioning, oil heat, public water connection, septic system, seven bedrooms, four full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Dwight Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $1,631,420 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $43,706 See More Collapse

In the private backyard there is a stone patio.

This house is just minutes from the Post Road (Route 1), the town centers of Fairfield, Westport and Southport, and only one hour from Manhattan.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Andrew Whiteley of Al Filippone Associates and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-258-1595 or Andrew.Whiteley@raveis.com.