On the Market: Historic Fairfield home is 'architecturally iconic'

Meredith Guinness
658 Pequot, Fairfield, Conn.
Kyle P Norton / Contributed photo

FAIRFIELD — Listed in the Historic American Building Survey as the Benjamin Pomeroy House, the commanding Second Empire home at 658 Pequot Avenue was begun in 1868 by the shipping merchant’s widow, according to the property listing.

Designed in the French style by well-respected architects Lambert and Bunnell, it was built by Jelliff and Northrup as a stately home for Pomeroy and her daughters, the listing reads. Over the ensuing 150-plus years, homeowners have remained loyal to its grand structure, preserving one of the gems of Southport Village.

“It’s a stunning house,” said listing agent Amy Curry of Berkshire Hathaway, “and it has the ability to be architecturally iconic yet could be transitionally contemporary.”

Attention to detail is evident right from the home’s façade, graced with classical curved colonnettes on the covered front porch and ornate rounded dormers on the slate-tiled mansard roof. A team from David Scott Parker Architects, a nationally known firm that has worked on several landmarks from Norwalk’s Lockwood-Mathews Mansion to Mark Twain House, performed recent renovations on the home.

Parker’s vision respected original period detail and introduced modern amenities. For instance, period style hardwood flooring was added in the living, dining and family rooms, as well as the kitchen to hark back to the original flooring in the library and main hall, which boasts Greek key patterns.

Among the home’s 10 rooms are two front parlors with pocket doors, a banquet-sized formal dining room and an updated eat-in gourmet kitchen. The primary bedroom suite includes a sitting room and one of the home’s nine fireplaces. Two of the three additional bedrooms upstairs boast fireplaces.

A sizable third-floor space offers options for a family room, an additional bedroom or an art studio.

The more-than-half-acre property includes a private backyard with an in-ground pool, mature shrubbery and perennial plantings and a majestic cherry tree on the front lawn.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE

STYLE: Victorian

ADDRESS: 658 Pequot Avenue, Southport

PRICE: $3,095,000

NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10

FEATURES: Historically significant Second Empire home, four bedrooms, heated gunite pool, nine fireplaces, inlaid parquet flooring, built-ins, imported mahogany moldings, pocket doors, tall windows and doors, air-conditioning, master suite, laundry room, covered porch, terrace, mansard roof, gourmet kitchen, walk-up attic, full basement

SCHOOLS: Mill Hill, Roger Ludlowe, Fairfield Ludlowe

ASSESSMENT: $1,412,250

MILL RATE: 26.79

TAXES: $38,103

This house is on the market for nearly $3.1 million.

For details contact Amy Curry of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at acurry@bhhsne.com or 203-913-8744.
