On the Market: Historic Fairfield home is 'architecturally iconic' Meredith Guinness Aug. 4, 2021 Updated: Aug. 4, 2021 11:57 a.m.
FAIRFIELD — Listed in the Historic American Building Survey as the Benjamin Pomeroy House, the commanding Second Empire home at 658 Pequot Avenue was begun in 1868 by the shipping merchant’s widow, according to the property listing.
Designed in the French style by well-respected architects Lambert and Bunnell, it was built by Jelliff and Northrup as a stately home for Pomeroy and her daughters, the listing reads. Over the ensuing 150-plus years, homeowners have remained loyal to its grand structure, preserving one of the gems of Southport Village.
Written By
Meredith Guinness