On the Market: Home offers a 'private, natural utopia'

EASTON — The current owners of the beige colonial house at 166 Wells Hill Road, Easton said their minds were made up to purchase this property “from the moment we passed the stone walls that are quintessentially New England and drove up the circular drive to the front entrance.”

They were captivated by the beauty of the home and its stunning surroundings, which includes Crow Hill Nature Preserve, a gateway into the Trout Brook Valley Preserve. The homeowners’ 3.42-acre property abuts Crow Hill, which contains 162 acres and it opens to Jump Hill Preserve and Trout Brook. “We always felt like we were waking up to a private, natural utopia,” the owners said.

“Dog-friendly hiking trails right out your front door … While others have to pack their children and dogs in the car to enjoy a family hike all we have to do is go right out our back door. We wake up to a symphony of birds in the spring, we go berry picking, leaf peeping, and sledding. Never a dull moment … We started to think of Trout Brook as our second backyard,” the owners said.

Some backyard. The preserves, managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust, combine to provide more than 1,000 acres and about 20 miles of hiking, mountain biking, and bridle trails. People often snowshoe, cross-country ski and sled there this time of year and come summer months they stroll through the blueberry patches and apple orchard. The acreage straddles the towns of Easton and Weston.

This residential property also straddles both towns. While the address is in Easton and any children who live there would matriculate in Easton’s public schools, there is a small portion of the property that crosses into Weston. Its homeowners pay taxes to both municipalities.

The 14-room house, which was built in 1999 with 6,314 square feet of living and entertaining space, is only one of this property’s many assets.

In 2006 they built the red storage barn and the 20-by-40-foot heated in-ground swimming pool. The barn contains a heated workshop and two vehicle bays. It was “originally built to house my husband’s sports cars and to accommodate his love of wood working,” one owner said, but their children eventually took advantage of it as well. It became a space for arts and crafts projects “and general kids’ play.”

Enter the home by way of the two-story foyer from which there is an open floor plan. There are fireplaces in the formal living room, the master bedroom suite — one of five bedrooms in this house — and in the great room there is a custom stone fireplace. In the formal living and dining rooms there are inlaid hardwood floors and dentil crown molding. Several rooms have interior transoms bringing an abundance of natural light into each room.

The gourmet eat-in kitchen features maple cabinetry, granite countertops, a center island, built-in desk area and a breakfast nook with sliding doors to the large deck.

A first floor bedroom and bath could be turned into an in-law or au pair suite.

On the second floor, the master suite has a sitting area, dressing area, steam shower and three walk-in closets. A spiral staircase leads to great bonus space on the third floor, which could be an office or artist retreat.

There will be an open house from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

