On the Market: Home offers a 'private, natural utopia'

EASTON — The current owners of the beige colonial house at 166 Wells Hill Road, Easton said their minds were made up to purchase this property “from the moment we passed the stone walls that are quintessentially New England and drove up the circular drive to the front entrance.”
They were captivated by the beauty of the home and its stunning surroundings, which includes Crow Hill Nature Preserve, a gateway into the Trout Brook Valley Preserve. The homeowners’ 3.42-acre property abuts Crow Hill, which contains 162 acres and it opens to Jump Hill Preserve and Trout Brook. “We always felt like we were waking up to a private, natural utopia,” the owners said.