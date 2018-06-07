On the Market / Home offers the best of Fairfield living





































FAIRFIELD — The nearly three-acre property at 1481 Hillside Road provides a vacation paradise in the heart of “dogwood country.” This estate features an 8,408-square-foot main house, tennis court, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, pool house, expansive bluestone patio, and beautiful gardens.

There are two car barns, which are ideal for a car enthusiast or collector, and a third four-car garage attached to the house. Together they provide room to accommodate 12 vehicles. One barn has a lift.

The 12-room colonial, which was custom-built in 2001, is just steps away from the Greenfield Hill Green. Residents can walk to popular annual events including the holiday tree-lighting, the Fall Pumpkin Festival and Dogwood Festival.

The front of this property is laden with daffodil bulbs, and while the daffodils and dogwood blossoms are passed peak they provide something to look forward to next spring. And, there is enough color, scent, and beauty in the landscaping throughout the level property to hold interest year round. It includes perennial flowers and manicured shrubbery.

A fieldstone wall sits along the front of the property with stone pillars topped with lanterns marking the driveway entrance. The Belgium block-lined driveway passes a large carpet of green lawn to the spacious forecourt in front of the gray-colored stone and wood house with black shutters and off-white trim. It provides ample parking for guests. A wide bluestone path leads to the covered formal front entrance. Along the roofline there is decorative dentil molding that hints at the level of detail found inside.

Decorative sidelights and a fanlight transom frame the front door, which opens into the sizable foyer, where the walls are Venetian plaster with paneling on the lower portion. The formal living room features a marble gas-log fireplace with an ornately carved mantel, coffered ceiling, and two sets of French doors to the spectacular backyard. Although the living room goes from to back of the house one section is delineated by columns and two steps up.

Off the living room is a cherry-paneled library or office with a fireplace that contains a Vermont Verde marble surround, built-in bookshelves and desk area, and two sets of French doors on separate walls to the grounds. The formal dining room also has a marble fireplace with decorative mantel including fluted Corinthian columns, as well as two built-in corner china cabinets, and crown molding depicting bows and ribbons.

Between the dining room and spacious gourmet kitchen is a butler’s pantry with Uba Tuba granite counters, a decorative tile backsplash, glass-front cabinetry, a wine refrigerator, and built-in wine rack. In the kitchen the center island and counters are topped in the same Uba Tuba granite, all with beveled edges. Among the many other features are an open dish rack, cherry cabinetry, built-in desk area, French doors to the patio, and high-end appliances.

Open to the kitchen is the family room, which has a deep tray ceiling, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, built-in cabinetry and shelving, entertainment center, and French doors to the patio and yard.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Colonial ADDRESS: 1481 Hillside Road PRICE: $3,950,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: 2.98-acre level property, fenced tennis court, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, pool house, bluestone patio, gardens, two detached car barns, dog washing area, two laundries with possibility of a third, audio system, central vacuuming system, generator, sauna, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, programmable thermostat, Thermopane windows, ridge vents, four fireplaces, rear stairs, zoned central air conditioning and heating system, fieldstone walls, bidet, workshop, wood shingle roof, only seven minutes to town and train, two miles to the Merritt Parkway, pull-down attic stairs, six bedrooms, eight full and two half baths SCHOOL: Dwight Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $2,165,310 TAX RATE: 25.82 mills TAXES: $55,908

In the sizable mudroom there is a feature not often found in most homes. It is a dog grooming or washing station; a ceramic-tiled shower area with a glass door and hand-held shower head. There is plenty of storage in this mudroom including a closet with a long shelf for vases. After all, this house has beautiful gardens and that beauty can be put on display inside.

Upstairs, there are six bedrooms, all en suite and all with nine-foot ceilings. The master suite features a gas-log fireplace, sitting room, built-in hutch, two walk-in closets, and a luxurious over-sized bath. On the third floor there is bonus room with wall-to-wall carpeting.

Outside, a long bluestone path leads down to the pool and tennis court. In the pool house there is a kitchenette, full bath, and a sauna. The pool house and the two car barns are each topped with a cupola and weathervanes. One barn depicts a horse and the other is of an old-fashioned car. A forth weathervane, on the cupola of the attached garage, is of a sulky racer and horse.

