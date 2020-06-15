On the Market: Impeccably maintained Easton ranch offers convenient location, lots of charm

The family room is quite large and features a fireplace against a wall of floor-to-ceiling built-in book and display shelves, a wet bar, vaulted ceiling, skylights, and wall-to-wall carpeting.

EASTON — The beige ranch house with black shutters at 60 Flat Rock Drive in Lower Easton offers “casual, yet refined single-level living,” according to the listing agent. The spacious, “impeccably maintained” ranch features 3,583 square feet of living and entertaining space, and “loads of charm,” she said.

It is located on a lightly wooded, park-like property in a convenient location only minutes from the Merritt Parkway, the center of the town, schools, and it is within a very short distance of Sherwood Farm and Silverman’s Farm. That’s a real bonus this time of year as fruits and vegetables of all kinds are harvested between now and late fall. A trip to these farms nets fresh produce, eggs, and other locally grown or produced items, like honey and maple syrup.

With almost an acre of level land, the homeowners can have vegetable gardens of their own and plenty of space left over for lawn games, sporting activities and entertaining family and friends.

A fieldstone wall sits on the front lawn running the length of the house. Behind it is attractive landscaping along the front of the house and a path from the driveway to the front door. The covered front entrance is framed with dentil molding and two square fluted columns, offering a hint of the refinement to be found inside. The house was built in 1968 and has clearly undergone updates not just in function but appearance. Carefully chosen colors on the walls of each room reflect a trend away from monochromatic grays and toward earth tones; forward in fashionable home décor yet still neutral.

The front door opens into a foyer with flooring that resembles slate. To the right is the formal dining room and to the left is the formal living room. Both rooms feature large, multi-paned windows looking over the attractive grounds. In the living room there is a brick fireplace against a white paneled wall with a wide-lipped shelf for decorative displays. The family room is quite large and features a fireplace against a wall of floor-to-ceiling built-in book and display shelves, a wet bar, vaulted ceiling, skylights, and wall-to-wall carpeting. The family room is open to the well-appointed kitchen with white cabinets, leathered granite counters, and updated appliances including Bosch and DCS.

Off the family room on the other side is a spacious solarium with walls of nearly floor-to-ceiling windows topped with transoms, custom ceramic tile flooring, and a door to the flagstone patio with a fieldstone sitting wall and the private yard. This part of the house also has a sizable laundry room with counter space, a ceramic tile floor, cabinets, and a utility sink. The laundry room doubles as the mud room and it leads to the attached two-car garage.

A half flight of stairs travels up to the second floor, which has only one room above the garage. It is an oversized flexible use space with a cathedral ceiling, skylights, exposed milled beams, built-in shelving and cabinets, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a tall Palladium window. It can be used as a second family room, media room, studio, gym or home office. For the current family it serves as a little bit of each of those purposes. In one corner there is a custom double desks, built-ins and cabinets - perfect for a home office or homework station. In another section there is gym equipment.

Back on the first floor, in a separate wing there are three bedrooms and two full baths. The master suite features a bay window, sitting area, French doors to the patio, generous storage and closet space, and a newly renovated, spa-like private bath. Its glass shower has a backsplash of hand-thrown white ceramic subway tile, there is a heated floor, Rohl fixtures, and a long vanity topped with a Carrera marble counter. The hall bath shared by the other two bedrooms has a granite vanity.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Catherine Cardell Yarmosh of Fowler And Company and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-400-1052 or catherine.cardell-yarmosh@raveis.com.