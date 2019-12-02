On the Market: Mediterranean-style Colonial in private Easton setting

EASTON — Mediterranean-style houses are not the norm in Easton and yet there are two of them in the same neighborhood; one on Silver Hill Road and the other around the corner at 120 Deerfield Drive, the latter of which is currently on the market.

Although there is a similar house nearby, the white custom-built stucco Mediterranean-style colonial house on Deerfield is really one-of-a-kind, according to the co-listing agents. This house was built in 1976 on a level property of 10.31 acres, on which the residents can hike or hunt on their own land, the agents said. Easton is known for its sizable properties but even by the town’s standards this property is quite large, adding significantly to its private setting. It’s like having your own private forest, one of the agents said, adding that the location is surrounded by a number of local farms.

Because the house is located half way down a quiet cul-de-sac, rather than a through street, it is a safe place where local children can ride their bicycles. “You’re tucked away but it’s still accessible. It feels far away but if you clock it you’re really not that far (from local amenities),” one agent said. The house is only minutes from the Bluebird Inn on Black Rock Turnpike, which takes motorists down to the Merritt Parkway and into Fairfield a short distance away. In the opposite direction, Sport Hill Road (Route 59) is not far.

The house is not within walking distance of much. “It may not be walkable like New York City,” an agent said, but there are plenty of walking opportunities. The house is close to Jump Hill Preserve, which offers more than two miles of hiking trails at the north end of Trout Brook Valley. It also has proximity to the Connecticut Golf Club in Easton and the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course in neighboring Weston. Then again, Samuel Clemens, aka Mark Twain, who lived in next door Redding, is credited, rightly or not, with saying “golf is a good walk spoiled.” There are also horseback riding opportunities nearby. If golf, hiking and horseback riding are not among the next owners’ recreational pursuits, this property has a heated in-ground swimming pool and a large backyard for picnicking, lawn games, and other sporting activities.

This house was built by the owner’s father-in-law who gave it nine rooms, four bedrooms, and 3,916 square feet of living space. He also gave the main level and second floor hardwood floors but immediately covered them up with wall-to-wall carpeting. The carpets were removed from the first floor and one room of the second floor exposing beautifully preserved floors.

Access the house by traveling the circular driveway to the covered wrap-around porch with red brick arches. Inside, there are three fireplaces, one of them double sided. One fireplace is found in the formal living room and it features a decorative mantel with fluted columns. Another is found in the family room against a wall of red brick. This room also has a beamed ceiling and wood paneled walls. In the formal dining room there are sliding doors to the side portion of the wrap-around porch.

In the eat-in kitchen there is a ceramic tile floor, a decorative ceramic tile backsplash, granite counters, a built-in desk area, a beamed ceiling, stainless steel appliances, and glass doors to the raised deck, patio, and backyard.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The sizable master suite and one other bedroom, currently used as an office, both have access to a balcony. In the master there is also a large walk-in closet and a bath with a long marble vanity with two sinks, a large shower and a bidet. There are two additional bedrooms are en suite and have large closets.

The full finished walk-out basement features 1,000 square feet of living space, which is included in the total square footage, and the double-sided stone fireplace in what the current owners call the “family hang-out area.” It has a half bath and French doors to the pool and yard. On this level there is also a wine cellar with shelving. It may not be as glamorous as some sophisticated wine cellars and tasting rooms in today’s homes, but it serves it purpose. Also found on this level is “almost endless amounts of storage.” A North East generator services the whole house, if needed.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Mediterranean-style Colonial ADDRESS: 120 Deerfield Drive, Easton PRICE: $599,900 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 10.31-acre level property, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, heated in-ground swimming pool, patio, deck, wine-cellar area, balcony, generator, three fireplaces, wrap-around covered porch, preserved original hardwood floors, tile roof, proximity to the Connecticut Golf Club and Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course, close to the Bluebird Inn, pre-wired for cable, attached two-car garage, ample storage space, breezeway, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, 50-gallon water heater tank, circular driveway, private well, attic, full finished walk-out basement, four bedrooms, three full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $486,920 TAX RATE: 31.33 mills TAXES: $15,255

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Maria Graham-Baptist and Marje Tracy of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Graham-Baptist at 203 307-0851 or maria.grahambaptist@cbmoves.com, and Tracy at 203-339-1034 or marje.tracy@cbmoves.com.