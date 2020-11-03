On the Market: Modern-day castle offers formal and casual living

EASTON — In the far northern reaches of the Easton Center neighborhood stands a modern-day castle at the end of a cul-de-sac that is a study in good contradictions.

While the custom-built colonial house, at 70 Hunting Ridge Road, is in a seemingly remote section of town it is only about 10 minutes from the center of Easton and Monroe, about 15 minutes from the Merritt Parkway, and about 20 minutes from the centers of Fairfield, Westport, and Weston.

It is a greige brick house with colonial red shutters; griege being a trendy color combining the warm and cool tones of beige and gray. Its interior — comprising 11 rooms and 7,694 square feet — is at once able to accommodate formal and casual living and entertaining.

The house was built in 1999 on a 3.5-acre level and tranquil property that adjoins Paine Open Space. Think of it as a 153.5-acre extension to the backyard. This is a municipal open space shared with the Aspetuck Land Trust. It features hiking and designated bridle trails, open meadows, woodland areas, and almost a dozen ponds. Although fishing is not allowed ice skating is, and as winter approaches perhaps skating outside can be a safe alternative to a rink for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed.

This house is also close to one of Connecticut’s largest Christmas tree nurseries, meaning if the next owners purchase now, they could be settled into their new home by Christmas and won’t have far to go to select the perfect holiday tree.

The manicured lawn and attractive landscaping serves as an enticing entrance to the property. Turn into the wide driveway at the mailbox, the post of which is decorated with hand-painted dogwood blossoms. From there a long paving stone path leads to the entrance where there is a decorative transom and sidelights.

The front door opens into the two-story foyer, which has marble flooring. Inside, this meticulously maintained house offers an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. According to the listing agent, “it boasts 9-foot ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and detailed architectural features throughout.”

To the right of the foyer is the formal living room and to the left is the formal dining room. Both rooms feature an inlaid dark wood border in the oak flooring. The dining room has a tray ceiling and a marble fireplace; the first of two in this house.

The other fireplace is in the family room, which is off the gourmet eat-in kitchen. In the family room there is a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a pocket door separates it from the living room. French doors topped with an interior transom lead from the family room into the large sun room. It has a ceiling painted with a blue sky and clouds, a ceiling fan, three walls of windows and a door to the sizable deck.

In the kitchen, there is a center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, ample cabinets, a built-in desk area, walk-in pantry, and a door to the deck in the casual dining area. On the main living level there are two half baths, which come in handy when entertaining.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms. The master suite features a tall tray ceiling, a ceiling fan, a sitting area, office, two walk-in closets, and a marble spa bath, which includes two separate vanities, dressing table, an oversized steam shower, jetted tub, skylight, and marble flooring.

There is also a large bonus room that’s perfect as a home office, second family room, art studio, media room, or playroom. Then again, the lower level features a large game, recreation or play room, and another room currently set up as a gym. There is plenty of space for a second home office or study area and lots of storage.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Jeanne Bracken of Kelly Higgins & Associates and Coldwell Banker Realty at 203-981-4114 or jeanne.bracken@cbmoves.com.