The ranch, split level house at 5 Wedgewood Drive sits on a 1.06-acre level property at the corner of Blanchard Road.

EASTON — Wedgwood blue is the name given to that shade of color resembling the color of a particular fine porcelain with white detailing, as created by the Wedgwood company, maker of fine china, porcelain, and luxury accessories that was founded in 1759.

Think of the house at 5 Wedgewood Drive (spelled differently from the porcelain company) as a giant piece of Wedgwood complete with the blue exterior and white trim. The ranch, split-level house is modest in size and price, yet comes with some luxury accessories including its updated heated in-ground swimming pool, new roof installed in 2016, and two recently renovated full baths.

As the listing agent points out, the owners of this house can vacation in their own backyard. In addition to the pool, there is a great outdoor living space with a stamped concrete patio that invites indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.

The yard is augmented by a spacious lower-level room that combines mudroom, laundry room and kitchenette, from which food can be stored and served. This room has granite counter space and custom crafted floor-to-ceiling cubby storage and a wall of cabinets. This area also has a half bath, meaning guests wearing wet bathing suits do not have to into the main part of the house.

The house sits on a corner lot of just over one acre at the end of a tree-lined street in Lower Easton, with the driveway and access to the attached, under house two-car garage on Blanchard Road. It was built in 1960 and has since enjoyed many updates.

In addition to the roof, this 3,350-square-foot house has a whole house generator and oil tank that were installed just last year. In 2016, the house received two new air handlers and two new compressors. The year before that two rooms were given new windows. Another new feature is its cedar closet. In other words, this house is ready for its next family to move right in.

From the main road, there is a paving stone path to the covered front entrance, the arched roof of which contains dentil molding and a sunburst detail, perhaps a subtle hint that despite the lightly wooded property there is plenty of sunshine that illuminates this home’s nine rooms.

Inside, there is an open floor plan, and there are two fireplaces, one in the formal living room and one in the family room. The one in the living room is against a floor-to-ceiling wall of brick painted white. In the spacious family room, the fireplace comprises a wall of stacked stone. Both have a raised hearth with a slab of slate.

The family room has windows with wonderful views from which the current family has enjoyed watching the leaves change color and the snow fall. The next family can do the same as they relax by the warmth of a cozy fire. In the family room there is also wall-to-wall carpeting, exposed beams, built-in cabinetry and shelving, and a door to stairs to the pool and fenced yard. In the long galley-like eat-in kitchen there is a mosaic tile backsplash, long counters, and a four-burner GE Profile range. A door in the eat-in area also leads to another set of stairs that go down to the pool and yard.

The dining room features wall-to-wall carpeting and a large picture window. It may not be banquet-sized, but this is a large dining room that can accommodate a number of people for holiday meals and other special gatherings. The dining room is open to the living room, which also has a large picture window on its front wall.

On the upper split-level, there are four bedrooms. The master suite has sitting room and a private bath with a marble shower. The other bedrooms share a hall bath.

The location of this house puts it within easy commuting distance to the Merritt Parkway, and to Sacred Heart University, the Westfield Trumbull shopping mall, and other local amenities.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Christine Magliocco of The Vanderblue Team/Higgins Group Real Estate at 203-521-8002 or cmagliocco@higginsgroup.com.