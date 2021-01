EASTON — The architect who designed the cream-colored colonial house at 20 Tuckahoe Road in the Lower Easton neighborhood clearly studied the landscape and surrounding view.

This 4,664-square-foot house is beautifully sited on its three-acre property in “Easton Woods,” way up on a hill that looks over a wide swath of lower Easton and neighboring Fairfield. The design includes two-story windows that allow for easy viewing of the stunning scenery.

Another owner of a house in this development spoke of its “rare vantage point” and front row seat to watch the changing colors of the leaves each fall, as well as creating a “reviewing stand of their own” to witness the spectacle of Fairfield’s Fourth of July fireworks.

There are no utility poles and wired to obstruct the view. The utilities for this house are underground.

New England bucolic charm is the hallmark of this 10-room house, yet it is only minutes to many conveniences. The most immediate is the Merritt Parkway, a real asset for commuters. Also not far away is the main campus of Sacred Heart University and one of the satellite campuses on Easton Turnpike, medical facilities, dining establishments, markets, bakeries, coffee shops, gyms and municipal parks. This location allows for privacy while only being about 15 minutes from downtown Fairfield and the train stations there.

The house was built in 1995 and is hugged on three sides by a paved driveway accommodating many vehicles. The driveway is lined by Belgium block and leads to an attached two-car garage on one side and to a second attached two-car garage on the opposite side. The front yard is punctuated by attractive landscaping, including at least one specimen tree, and a natural stone path to the front French doors topped with a transom and semi-circular window.

“As you step inside the foyer you will immediately know this is not your typical colonial,” the listing agent said. The openness of the floor plan allows for views from the front doors into the two-story great room with a wall of two-story windows looking out to the grounds. This impressive room also features French doors to the flagstone patio, a fireplace, elegant columns, and archway capped with a keystone, gracious moldings and fixtures.

Between the formal dining room and spacious custom chef’s kitchen there is a butler’s pantry for food preparation and storage of culinary ware that doubles as a wet bar when entertaining. The kitchen contains white cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite counters and a center island.

It opens to the family room, the latter of which is separated from a sizable casual dining area by two Corinthian columns. A den area is a perfect homework station or an office.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 20 Tuckahoe Road, Easton PRICE: $1,050,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 3.02-acre largely level property, flagstone patio, underground utilities, Thermopane windows, audio system, very easy commute to the Merritt Parkway and one campus of Sacred Heart University, front and back stairs, two fireplaces, central air conditioning, zoned natural gas heat, two two-car garages (upper and lower) totaling four bays, full basement, attic, septic system, public water connection, five bedrooms, five full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $750,950 TAX RATE: 31.00 mills TAXES: $23,279

The “smart” mud room off one of the garages provides a laundry room, utility sink and large pantry. The first floor master bedroom suite features a fireplace with a yellow brick firebox, a large sitting room with a deep tray ceiling and ceiling fan, and a walk-in closet. Its large private bath has a glass shower and soaking tub.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms, all are en suite and have walk-in closets. There is also a flexible use space that could serve as a play room or reading area.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Kelly Higgins of Kelly Higgins & Associates and Coldwell Banker Realty at 203-650-3483 or kelly.higgins@coldwellbankermoves.com.