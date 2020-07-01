On the Market: Old Glory flies outside wood-and-brick colonial

Most sidelights are stationary but the two six-paned sidelights that flank the front door are windows that can open. Most sidelights are stationary but the two six-paned sidelights that flank the front door are windows that can open. Photo: Charlie Pappas Photo: Charlie Pappas Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close On the Market: Old Glory flies outside wood-and-brick colonial 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Old Glory stands proudly at the entrance of the white wood-and-brick colonial house at 12 Sport Hill Parkway in the Lower Easton neighborhood. The attractive front façade is punctuated by gray shutters and window boxes beneath the three windows on the second floor.

The eight-room house sits on a cul-de-sac off Sport Hill Road (Route 59), which leads motorists quite easily to the Merritt Parkway only about 2/10th of a mile away to the south, and to the Sacred Heart University campus just beyond the parkway. Also quite close by is the Yale-New Haven Health Medical Center on Park Avenue in neighboring Trumbull. Traveling north on Sport Hill Road brings motorists to the center of Easton, its public schools and a number of farms.

In other words, this is a prime location, particularly for commuters who only have to travel a short distance to get to shops, restaurants, medical facilities and major roadways — yet can feel like they are quite far from the madding crowd.

This eight-room, 2,290-square-foot house was built in 1936 and has undergone tasteful and timeless updates. It sits on a 0.64-acre level and partially fenced property. A stone path leads to the front entrance, where the concrete stoop is stamped with the word ‘twelve.’ The two six-paned sidelights double as windows that can open.

Inside, the spacious formal living room has a walk-in bay window area with a large multi-paned window looking out upon the picturesque property, built-in cabinets and shelving, and a fireplace.

Adjacent to the living room is the formal dining room, which has a corner cupboard and is open to the renovated kitchen. It features a porcelain farm sink, custom inset cabinetry, soapstone counters, a wine refrigerator, and stainless steel appliances. A door leads to the backyard, where there is a raised stone patio with a built-in firepit and a stone sitting wall. Also on the main living level there is a flexible-use room that could serve as an office or bedroom, a powder room and a good-sized screened porch.

Upstairs on the second floor, the master suite has a dressing room and the master bath has classic black-and-Olwhite tile. On the third floor there are two more bedrooms that share a renovated full bath with marble counters and tiling. One of the bedrooms has a small built-in desk area for homework or art work. One of these rooms could be another home office if necessary. The hall features a period, built-in linen closet.

Outside the yard is lush with mature plantings and multiple levels of sitting areas. One has a pergola over a paving stone patio; a great place for al fresco dining, and the yard as a whole is a great place to enjoy a relaxing summer.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Kelly Higgins of Kelly Higgins & Associates and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-650-3483 or kelly.higgins@coldwellbankermoves.com.