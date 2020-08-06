On the Market: Old World charm meets 21st century luxurious living in Fairfield

This elegant yet comfortable property features a long bluestone patio covered with an awning and attractive landscaping.

FAIRFIELD — Old World charm meets 21st century luxurious living in the Georgian colonial house at 157 Greenfield Hill Road in convenient lower Greenfield Hill.

This striking 4,759-square-foot Energy Star-rated house was built on a 1.15-acre level and partially fenced lot at the corner of Duck Farm Road in a historic district. “This 1937 Georgian Colonial by Cameron Clarke makes its own distinct mark in the neighborhood with a nod to the golden era of Hollywood,” according to the listing agent, who calls this home “White Beauty.”

Beautiful it is, although the home’s appearance is hidden behind a scrim of mature trees and shrubbery. Were it more visible from the street it would stand out even among the many lovely homes in this upscale neighborhood. The border landscaping creates a private setting for the homeowners whether they are enjoying the exquisite interior or relaxing in “the grand back lawn, gardens and canopied terrace inspired by the south of France,” the agent said.

A semi-circular driveway accesses the impressive front entrance. French doors open into the foyer, which features a gracefully curved staircase to the second floor. The house is not as it was originally. “In 1997 the home was expanded to meet the needs of a growing family, yet the lines of old and new were expertly blurred, making it impossible to identify where restoration and renovations began. White Beauty offers a glamorous restored blend of vintage elements that evoke the simplicity of great style, passion and decades of love and tender care,” according to the agent.

The formal living room features a fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Step down into the spacious family room, which features a fireplace and two sets of multi-paned French doors topped by transoms that lead to the long stone terrace. In the formal dining room there is a nearly floor-to-ceiling double-hung window as well as a bay/bow window. A café-style door swings into the eat-in kitchen where there are glass-front cabinets with interior and under-cabinet lighting, a center island, granite counters, a farm sink, and pantry. High-end appliances include a Viking range and Sub-Zero refrigerator. In the eat-in area there are built-in bookshelves and a door to the backyard.

The office is quite large and features a fireplace, paneled walls and a beamed ceiling. This is yet another room with two sets of multi-paned French doors to the attractive grounds, underscoring the relationship between indoor and outdoor living that was interwoven into the design of this home.

On the second floor, the spacious master bedroom suite features a fireplace, sitting area, built-in window seat, cedar closet, dressing room, and built-in bookshelves. A barrel ceiling with a chandelier sets the tone for the sizable spa-like master bath, which also features a sitting area, more closets, a shower and soaking tub. There are four other bedrooms, one of which has a wall of magazine-style shelves.

In the backyard there is a sports court for basketball skills practice and a large shed that could be converted into an art or recording studio or it could serve as an upscale potting shed.

Although there is more than enough to enjoy on this property, the owners also have the option to hike in the nearby Connecticut Audubon Society John W. Field and John Mahoney Sanctuary and the Aspetuck Land Trust Harwood Preserve, both within walking distance. This property is also just a short distance from shopping and restaurants along Black Rock Turnpike, in downtown Fairfield, and in Greenfield Hill.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Mar Jennings of Mar Jennings Real Estate and Higgins Group Private Brokerage at 203-227-4065 or mar@marjennings.com.