FAIRFIELD — Many have ascribed to Fairfield County the image of New York City's "bedroom community." The listing agent for 4480 Congress St. in the town of Fairfield puts it another way. She calls Fairfield County "New York City's backyard."

FAIRFIELD — Many have ascribed to Fairfield County the image of New York City’s “bedroom community.” The listing agent for 4480 Congress St. in the town of Fairfield puts it another way. She calls Fairfield County “New York City’s backyard.”

Within the gates of the majestic country estate at this address is one of the best amenities New York City has in its “backyard.” This 9.55-acre fully fenced resort-like property features a tennis court, Gunite in-ground swimming pool, two-bedroom guest house, pond, and a detached 12-car garage that will have car collectors salivating. In other words, this Greenfield Hill estate is the perfect “personal Hamptons alternative,” the agent says. And that’s just what is immediately available on this property. It doesn’t take into consideration that this bucolic property has just beyond its own backyard the Roy and Margot Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary.

The 155-acre sanctuary surrounds the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield on Burr Street, which runs parallel to this part of Congress Street. The two roadways intersect in another area. The Audubon Society website says this sanctuary is one of its largest and most widely used. It contains a great variety of habitats and wildlife, and it features seven miles of trails that include the Chiboucas wheelchair-accessible trail for the disabled. It also features hundreds of species of songbirds as well as several types of owls. A brochure with a self-guided hike is available at the Audubon Center.

That’s there to enjoy year-round if one is ever tempted to stray from this secluded property, which offers indoor-outdoor living, entertaining, relaxing, and engaging in sports and recreational activities. Multi-level stone patios and pathways lead to the property’s amenities.

The original colonial house was built in 1935 and over the years it was renovated and expanded “with places and spaces throughout for all to enjoy: Formal rooms for gathering and intimate areas for a quiet repose offered on four finished levels of roughly 8,000 square feet of living space,” the agent said. There is about 1,500 additional square feet in the guest house for a total of 9,578 square feet. “Formal or playful, the use of spaces suit everyone’s needs from the quiet library to the bright and airy sunroom to the garden level bar to the walk-out gym. Each (family member) has their place to claim as favorite,” she said.

Inside the stone and clapboard house with black shutters, the spacious formal living room features built-in bookshelves and the first of six fireplaces. Fireplaces are also found in the cavernous family room, the formal dining room, the library, and there are two on the full, finished walk-out lower level; one in the media room and one in the billiard room. The family room also features built-in shelving and a surprising section of the shelving that opens like a door into the dining room.

In the gourmet eat-in kitchen there are marble counters, a center island, built-in desk or home command area, and a breakfast or casual dining area. The large paneled library features a stone fireplace, built-in bookshelves, numerous multi-paned windows from which to enjoy views of the attractive grounds, and a service bar; another amenity for entertaining family and friends.

There are six bedrooms in this house, in addition to the two in the guest house. The master suite and three other bedrooms are on the second floor and two more are found on the third floor. In the generously sized master the features include a sitting area, French doors to a private balcony/deck, and a spa-sized bath which opens to a dressing room and walk-in closet. On the third floor there is also a playroom or reading nook.

In addition to the media and billiard rooms, the lower level also enjoys a fitness room.

