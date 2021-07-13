On the Market: Pre-Revolutionary War house in Fairfield updated for today

FAIRFIELD — Known as The Deacon Estate, the home at 1001 Hillside Road was originally built in 1746 by Loyalist British Deacon Joseph Bradley and is one of just 13 pre-Revolutionary homes in Greenfield Hill.
The home is described in the book “A List of Eighty-Seven Old Houses in Fairfield, Connecticut” (a 1935 publication of the Fairfield Tercentenary Committee) as having belonged to the Bradley, Sherwood and Williams families along the way. More recently it was home to Lucetta Warner Clark, the great-great-granddaughter of Ira DeVer Warner, the founder of Warner Brothers Co., and prominent landscape architect Alice Orme Smith.