On the Market: Pre-Revolutionary War house in Fairfield updated for today

FAIRFIELD — Known as The Deacon Estate, the home at 1001 Hillside Road was originally built in 1746 by Loyalist British Deacon Joseph Bradley and is one of just 13 pre-Revolutionary homes in Greenfield Hill.

The home is described in the book “A List of Eighty-Seven Old Houses in Fairfield, Connecticut” (a 1935 publication of the Fairfield Tercentenary Committee) as having belonged to the Bradley, Sherwood and Williams families along the way. More recently it was home to Lucetta Warner Clark, the great-great-granddaughter of Ira DeVer Warner, the founder of Warner Brothers Co., and prominent landscape architect Alice Orme Smith.

It is said many important visitors were entertained here, including poet Joel Barlow, French diplomat Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord and Abraham Baldwin, founder of the University of Georgia. It was also the site of a large costume party celebrating the country’s centennial, according to historical notes shared by listing agent Denise Walsh, of William Raveis Real Estate.

“You know a home is special when 140 people celebrated the 1876 Centennial there,” Walsh said. “Combine that with renowned architects and landscape architects who have shepherded the home and grounds through the decades. It’s so rare to find over four level acres with the home privately set back from the road and surrounded by outdoor amenities, gardens and outbuildings at this price — especially in today’s market.”

While a vintage home, the interior features an airy open floor plan with high ceilings and banks of windows. The freshly painted kitchen offers high-end appliances, such as a six-burner Wolf range and griddle, double Fisher and Paykel dishwasher drawers and a Sub-Zero side-by-side paneled refrigerator/freezer.

Featuring a large-mouthed wood-burning fireplace, the family room spans the entire rear of the home with abundant light and access to the stone patios. The included dining space offers a large fireplace surrounded by chalkboard paint.

Believed to be designed by Clark’s husband, Cameron Clark Jr., the great room addition features painted white flooring, double closets and a full bath.

The home office on the main level offers custom built-ins.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial/antique ADDRESS: 1001 Hillside Road, Fairfield PRICE: $1,749,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: Updated 4,000-square-foot historic home on 3.83 acres, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 4 fireplaces, wide plank flooring, ensuite bedrooms, professional landscaping, central air, underground utilities, French doors, walk-in closets, balcony, barn, landscape lighting, heated Gunite pool, patio, Nest thermostats, two-car garage SCHOOLS: Dwight, Ludlowe Middle, Ludlowe High schools ASSESSMENT: $1,008,560 MILL RATE: 26.79 TAXES: $27,019 See More Collapse

The primary bedroom suite features wide plank flooring, two double closets and a full bath. The family bedrooms offer walk-in closets and the guest room has panoramic views of the rear yard.

The second-floor bathroom has been remodeled by the current owners and features penny tile, a marble-topped vanity and subway tile shower. The home also offers a bonus room with a walk-in closet, painted white flooring, a private deck and a full bath.

Outdoor amenities include a spa, heated gunite pool with a deep end that exceeds 10 feet, a covered and open-air terrace and a barn/greenhouse area. The 1,000-square-foot barn features a tandem parking area and loft.

The grounds offer many grassy areas, professional landscaping and mature and specimen trees.

This house is on the market for nearly $1.75 million.

For details contact Denise Walsh of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-650-1583 or denise.walsh@raveis.com.