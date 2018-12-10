On the Market / Private home in Fairfield’s Sasco Hill area

FAIRFIELD — One by one, the houses of modest size and price built decades ago along South Street are being erased from the landscape and replaced with houses of greater stature and substance; houses more fitting for modern times.

Among the houses that are transforming the street and Pine Creek neighborhood, bordering the Sasco Hill area, is a gray shingle-style colonial at 186 South Street. When it was constructed in 2007 is was given 15 rooms on four finished floors, a large indoor sports room and a separate gym — both with a rubberized floor, a whole house generator, and a generous amount of storage space. In the sizable, fenced backyard of just over a third of an acre there is a Gunite in-ground swimming pool, bluestone patio, and an impressive outdoor kitchen.

Although houses are relatively close together in this neighborhood, this one enjoys an enormous amount of privacy because of its tall fencing and because the back of this property borders a property on Sasco Hill Road. No house is visible over the rear fence because the Sasco Hill property is so large, and no other house will likely ever be built on that property.

Recreational opportunities abound on this property and nearby. In addition to the pool in the backyard there is plenty of room for child’s play and lawn games. Additionally, this property is only a short walk, bike ride, or drive from public beaches, and municipal recreational venues including ballfields, golf, tennis, and open spaces. Just a few blocks away are the Sullivan and Kiwanis ballfields, the Fairfield tennis courts, the Carl Dickman and Pine Creek Par 3 golf courses, Pine Creek Avenue Playground, and the Fairfield Fishing Academy. Also close to this house are the 220-acre Pine Creek Meadows, Welch Terrace Marsh Open Space, Oldfield Marsh Open Space, and Old Dam Road Marsh Open Space, all of which are dedicated to wildlife conservation. This house is nestled between the town and the beach and it has easy access to both.

The approach to this house is via the Belgium block-lined driveway to the attached under house two-car garage or by the slate steps and path to the covered front porch. Inside, this house has 6,893 square feet of living space that is thoughtfully designed and well laid out. From the two-story foyer there is access to the formal living room and a long hall leads to the gourmet kitchen at the back of the house. That hall features a powder room, a large coat closet with nearly floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving and an even larger walk-in pantry with the same shelving and a refrigerator.

There is also a butler’s pantry/dry bar with a granite counter space, glass-front cabinets, and other storage cabinetry. It accesses the formal dining room, which has a tray ceiling with rope lighting, wainscoting on the lower walls, and a wide entrance into the living room. In the kitchen there are granite counters, a long two-tiered center island/breakfast bar, built-in desk area, and high-end appliances including a Bosch five-burner range top and Sub-Zero refrigerator. Open to the kitchen is the breakfast room and the family room. The breakfast room has sliding doors to the bluestone patio, built-in outdoor kitchen, yard, and pool area. The family room has a floor-to-ceiling quarried stone fireplace.

Back in the foyer, the staircase to the second floor has a detour into a cavernous room with flexible usage. The current family has it set up as a game room but it could be a play or recreation room or an office. There is a full bath so this could also be an in-law or au pair suite. It features a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, a door to a balcony, and an unusual closet that, in itself, could be used as a window-less office. It has built-in shelving and a desk area.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms, and a built-in homework station on the landing. The spacious master bedroom suite features a fireplace, ceiling fan, two walk-in closets with organizers, a dressing room, and a luxurious bath with a jetted tub, double vanity, large shower, and water closet. The third floor features a playroom, bonus room, bedroom and full bath.

This house has two mudrooms, one on the first floor and the second on the lower level, which, in addition to the sports facilities has a bonus room and plenty of storage.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Katie O’Grady of Katie O’Grady & Company/William Raveis Real Estate at 203-913-7777 or katie.ogrady@raveis.com.