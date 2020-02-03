On the Market: Ranch in Lower Easton in desirably convenient neighborhood

EASTON — The pale yellow ranch house with green shutters at 7 Amante Drive is located at the top of a cul-de-sac and it sits on a corner lot, one side of the property along Sport Hill Road (Route 59). It was built in 1957 on a 1.1-acre level property in a close knit neighborhood in Lower Easton.

“A delightful home, nestled on a wonderful, level and private acre in a desirably convenient location,” according to the listing agent. The location is part of its charm. The house provides an easy commute for its owners. It is only two minutes from the Merritt Parkway. It is also rather close to several of Easton’s many working farms, among them Sherwood Farm, Silverman’s Farm, and Morehouse Egg Farm. Also only minutes away is Easton Dog Park, Easton Community Center, Helen Keller Middle School, and the Easton Village Store. A short car ride is the center of town and the public library.

This house offers 2,444 square feet of living space within seven rooms and the opportunity to increase the living space to 4,000 square feet within the current footprint. In front of the house there is a thick carpet of grass and a long paved driveway, both leading to the covered front porch, where there is a swing and a flag pole with an American flag on display.

The front door, which has leaded glass windows, opens into the foyer. To the left is the living room, which has a bay/bow window, recessed shelving and an elongated red brick fireplace with a yellow brick firebox and a millwork mantel with dentil molding. The large dining room has sliding doors to the flagstone patio and backyard. It is open to the eat-in kitchen, where there is a center island with a beveled edge on its granite countertop, many cabinets, a long breakfast bar, and a built-in desk area.

All three good sized bedrooms are on the main living level, and all three have a ceiling fan. The master suite has nice closet space and a full bath with a steam shower and heated floor. One of the secondary bedrooms has a walk-in-closet.

From the dining room there is a staircase to the bonus room above the attached, under house two-car garage. This room has a vaulted ceiling, wall-to-wall carpeting, a ceiling fan, and plantation shutters on the windows. It can serve as a family room, media room, or game and playroom. The full unfinished lower level has a fireplace.

In the backyard there is a treehouse and swing.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact AnnMarie Sementilli of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-943-2292 or asementilli@williampitt.com.