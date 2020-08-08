On the Market: Renovated Easton house preserves Frazier Peters design

EASTON — Long before environmentally conscious people placed a spotlight on the role of nature in human life, American architect and builder Frazier Forman Peters was honoring that relationship in his designs.

Peters (1895-1963) carefully chose the parcels on which he built each of his masterful stone houses, of which there were about 200 throughout the northeast and down through Virginia, 60 of them in Connecticut. Among Peters’ “green” houses is the beige wood-and-stone Cape Cod colonial house at 445 Westport Road (Route 136), which sits on a three-acre lightly wooded property in the Easton Center neighborhood.

Peters built houses with nature in mind, according to Robert Weingarten, house historian for the Westport Museum for History and Culture, and an authority on Peters’ work. Peters often built on parcels containing a river, lake or brook or that had a body of water nearby. He also made every effort to spare the trees on the property preferring to work around rather than fell them. Very near to this house is the Aspetuck Reservoir and the attractive property is lightly wooded and planted with colorful perennial plantings.

“A Peters house is connected to its environment. … Each Peters site was studied and considered for its finest features and natural attributes. He believed in a direct connection between a building and the land. … Outdoor space was designed as an essential extension of the livable space of the house,” said Weingarten and co-author Laura A. Blau in their book “Frazier Forman Peters: Westport’s Legacy in Stone.” Blau is an architect and Peters’ granddaughter.

The secluded setting features stone walls, stone steps and a bluestone patio amid beautifully landscaped flower beds. Inside, there is a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in the living room of this nearly 2,000-square-foot eight-room house. Chances are all of those stones, and those on the exterior façade of the house, were unearthed from the property; a hallmark of Peters’ building philosophy.

Although this house was built in 1930 the house was renovated for 21st century living even as the integrity of Peters’ original design was preserved. The interior features an open floor plan, separate cozy spaces, and lots of natural light. A brand new eat-in kitchen features custom cabinetry, reclaimed cherry wood, quartz counters, and high-end stainless appliances, according to the listing agents. The first floor contains the home’s original oak flooring, stone walls and custom lighting throughout. One of the four bedrooms is found on the first floor and could serve as a home office. There is also an updated full bath on the main level.

On the second floor there are three more bedrooms and two updated baths. The master suite has a walk-in closet and its bath has a custom vanity and shower.

The walkout lower level offers great storage or additional finished space.

The two-story carriage house features a porch and about 1,400 square feet of space, which could be finished to create a private guest house, home office, or art studio.

The location of this property places it within conveniently close to the Easton Public Library, Town Hall, the Parks & Recreation Department, and Samuel P. Senior Memorial Park, the latter of which features a boardwalk over wetlands and through woods.

