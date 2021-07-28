On the Market: Renovated Fairfield estate comes with a working farm Meredith Guinness July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 10:12 a.m.
421 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield, Conn.
421 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield, Conn.
421 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield, Conn.
421 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield, Conn.
421 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield, Conn.
421 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield, Conn.
421 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield, Conn.
421 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield, Conn.
421 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield, Conn.
421 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield, Conn.
421 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield, Conn.
421 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield, Conn.
421 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield, Conn.
FAIRFIELD — If you were to ask even longtime residents where they might find ducks, chickens, beehives and a bocce court in Fairfield, it’s doubtful they’d guess amid the stately homes along Sasco Hill Road.
But there at 421 is a truly unusual find — a 4.5-acre estate that combines an architect-designed and renovated main home, pool house and meticulously tended grounds wih a working farm tucked amid the mature trees and stone walls.
Meredith Guinness