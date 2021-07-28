On the Market: Renovated Fairfield estate comes with a working farm

FAIRFIELD — If you were to ask even longtime residents where they might find ducks, chickens, beehives and a bocce court in Fairfield, it’s doubtful they’d guess amid the stately homes along Sasco Hill Road.

But there at 421 is a truly unusual find — a 4.5-acre estate that combines an architect-designed and renovated main home, pool house and meticulously tended grounds wih a working farm tucked amid the mature trees and stone walls.

“It’s a great house for entertaining but also if you want privacy,” said listing agent Tara Hawley, of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Originally created circa 1800 and belonging to the Wakeman family that left such a lasting legacy in the region, much of the compound was either renovated or constructed between 2007 and 2011. Mostly designed by award-winning architect Jack Franzen, the home was decorated by Forehand-Lake with a comfortable, modern elegance.

The formal living and dining rooms each feature fireplaces and hardwood floors and the kitchen offers a dining area, granite counters, a double sink, island, pantry and hardwood floors. The main level also has a large family room with built-ins and a fireplace, a library, a sunroom and a study with an additional fireplace.

The upper levels offer a master suite with fireplace, full bath and ample walk-in closets, five family bedrooms, some with private baths. The lower level features an ample rec room that could be converted to a home theater and the laundry room.

The separate guest house features a kitchen, living room, ensuite bedroom, fitness center and large home office with balcony.

A separate greenhouse can be transformed into a dining and wine tasting area, as it is located next to the stained hand-cut white oak wine room and the fully appointed commercial kitchen in the neighboring oversized six-bay garage.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 421 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield PRICE: $7,795,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 18 FEATURES: Estate with working farm on 4.5 acres, 7 bedrooms, guest suite, architect designed, gunite pool and spa, pool house and cabana, tennis and bocce courts, perennials and cutting garden, greenhouse, fitness center, wine room, home office, six-bay detached garage with commercial kitchen SCHOOLS: Mill Hill, Roger Ludlowe, Fairfield Ludlowe ASSESSMENT: $2,890,880 MILL RATE: 26.79 TAXES: $77,447 See More Collapse

The grounds also include a pool and spa, pool house and cabana with outdoor kitchen, tennis and bocce courts and perennials and a cutting garden. The rear portion of the property is given over to a working farm that features enclosures for chickens, ducks and turkey, a large vegetable plot and beehives — offering opportunities to bring farm-to-table freshness to local markets and restaurants.

This house is on the market for nearly $7.8 million.

For details contact Tara Hawley of Coldwell Banker Realty at 203-331-5939 or tara.hawley@coldwellbankermoves.com.