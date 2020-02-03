On the Market: Renovated antique English cottage in prestigious Sasco neighborhood

FAIRFIELD — Sasco Hill Road is dotted with examples of exquisite 20th century houses of many architectural styles, among them Federal and Georgian colonials, Greek Revivals, Regency style houses.

One of the earliest residences built on this prestigious street of celebrities and industry giants was the gray antique English Cotswold cottage at 510 Sasco Hill Road. When this enchanting stone, clapboard, and stucco cottage was built in 1914, it was one of the only homes that stood along Sasco Hill Road. A long, panoramic photograph hanging on a beam in the family room depicts the street as it looked in the early 1900s. Back then, the Country Club of Fairfield and its golf course did not exist.

Today, the cottage sits on a knoll looking over the golf course and Southport Harbor just beyond it. The founder of that country club, Oliver Gould Jennings, is the one who commissioned the construction of this cottage. Jennings, a financier and heir to the Standard Oil fortune, chose well, hiring architect Ernest Flagg for the task. According to information provided by the co-listing agents, Flagg had already designed a Beaux Arts townhouse in Manhattan for Jennings and his wife. Flagg also designed the Corcoran Gallery of Art and Old Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and the Singer Tower in Manhattan which, upon its completion in 1908, was the tallest building in the world, according to the website for the New York Preservation Archive Project.

Locally renowned architect Cameron Clark was responsible for the 1940’s addition of the north and south wings, and just five years ago the current owners took on a gut renovation, which preserved the original stone house and its charm while modernizing this 2,518-square-foot home in the Sasco neighborhood. They incorporated top-of-the-line materials and mechanicals. The list is much too lengthy to mention all of them. Hitting the highlights, this house features an elevator; graduated, hand-cut Vermont slate roof, two rebuilt chimneys in Flagg’s trademark beehive design, 12-zone Warmboard radiant heated floors throughout the entire house, custom-milled quarter sawn three-inch oak plank floors, Lutron RadioRa LED lighting system, outdoor LED lighting, and Summer Rain computerized irrigation system covering the entire quarter of an acre property. They also added Icynene foam insulation, making the house very energy efficient, augmented by the Norwood French casement windows with double-glazed, Low E glass.

The arched front door is framed by sidelights and vines. The exterior of the property is as beautifully appointed as the interior. Landscape architect Agnes Clark, the wife of Cameron Clark, designed the gorgeous grounds and fountain with a koi pond in front of the house. One of the current owners is a gardener and she has maintained the landscaping with many attractive perennial flowers and shrubbery. The gardening work, a labor of love, is enhanced by the custom-designed Hartley greenhouse imported from England, and the potting workroom on the lower level.

Among the features inside are the Oasis Blue marble countertops in the kitchen, which also has a custom butternut center island with a farm sink, DEAN custom cabinetry, and a Wolf gas range. In the scullery the counters comprise Pietra Cardosa marble and there is another farm sink. The fireplace in the family room has a Francois & Co. Scagliola limestone mantel, which consists of natural stone, marble dust, and chips of stone. The formal dining room features French doors to the spacious terrace that enjoys panoramic views of the golf course, harbor, Pequot Yacht Club, and Long Island Sound. On clear days and nights the Manhattan skyline comes into view and one of the current owners said that skyline resembles a regal crown.

The sun-filled living room might as well be a sizable sunroom. It features Artistic Tile Noir Roman antiqued limestone tile flooring, a fireplace, vaulted wood ceiling, and two sets of French doors to the terrace.

This house has three bedrooms, three limestone and marble full and one half baths, one of which has a hand-painted tile “carpet.”

