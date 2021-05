FAIRFIELD — Originally built as a Victorian Queen Anne, circa 1870 to 1880, the home at 860 Pequot Avenue picked up some colonial revival accents along the way, making it a unique eye-catcher in the heart of Southport Village.

Listing agent Carrie Fowler Sakey calls it one of the most special homes and locations in Fairfield County.

“It is incredibly gracious with six plus bedrooms, but still feels so warm and inviting,” said Fowler Sakey, sales vice president at Fowler & Company, William Raveis Real Estate. “The owners have thought of every single custom detail during their extensive renovations and have used only the most luxurious finishes throughout.”

Located on a winding stretch between the Pequot Library and Southport Beach, the property features extensive professional landscaping and 50 specimen trees.

An inviting wraparound front porch — one of the highlights of the renovations from 1917 to 1919 — leads into the six-bedroom home. The first floor wows guests with its stunning main staircase with black walnut balusters and three large living spaces, including a light-filled reception room with original stained glass.

The dining room features French Zuber wallpaper titled “Views of North America,” the same design First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy installed in both the private dining and Diplomatic Reception rooms at the White House during its extensive renovation in the 1960s.

The fully updated kitchen offers an antique fireplace, as well as thoroughly modern high-end amenities.

The mudroom, with travertine floor and custom shelving and cabinetry, is the perfect staging area for outdoor entertaining in the backyard. The first floor also includes a powder room with an antique pedestal sink.

The master bedroom features a fully restored fireplace stripped of decades of paint to showcase the beauty of its 19th century wood. The master bath offers a calacatta caldia and Ming green marble floor, soaking tub and a dressing room featuring two walk-in closets and a custom-built wardrobe.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Queen Anne/ colonial revival ADDRESS: 860 Pequot Avenue, Southport section of Fairfield PRICE: $3,999,999 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 15 FEATURES: Historic district, professionally landscaped, lovingly restored, wraparound porch, master suite, high-end hardwoods and marble, gourmet kitchen, flexible space, steam showers, original stained glass, electric car charging, SCHOOLS: Mill Hill, Roger Ludlowe, Fairfield Ludlowe ASSESSMENT: $1,679,370 MILL RATE: 26.79 TAXES: $44,990 See More Collapse

A second bedroom and en suite bath boasts a Carrara marble floor and baseboards and mahogany vanity, while the nearby family/media room offers a custom knotty pine media center and dry bar. Two additional bedrooms feature Thassos marble flooring and blue celeste marble ribboning as well a Walker Zanger tiled floor. A large laundry room with custom millwork and built-ins complete the second floor.

On the third floor, a warm home office features wood paneling, a built-in credenza and a coffered ceiling. Built-in window seats and fabric-wrapped walls are included in the two additional bedrooms, one of which boasts a custom paneled cedar closet.

A relaxing steam shower creates a spa-like feel in the third-floor bath. Additional unfinished attic space has endless possibilities including artist space or an exercise room.

This home has been lovingly restored and preserved over the last 23 years, including care taken to restore the plaster walls and molding throughout. Original hardwood flooring on the first floor was restored and antique reclaimed heart pine was installed on the second and third floors’ halls and bedrooms to blend with existing heart pine floors in many of the bedrooms.

All lighting has been selected to reflect the blended sensibility that incorporates the style and period of the home. Similarly, a garage constructed in 2006 that matches the home’s style is wired for electric cars.

This house is on the market for nearly $4 million.

