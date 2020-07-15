On the Market: River house boasts 200 feet of direct waterfront access in Fairfield

Photo: Daniel Aranda Photo: Daniel Aranda Image 1 of / 23 Caption Close On the Market: River house boasts 200 feet of direct waterfront access in Fairfield 1 / 23 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Calming water views are the hallmark of the yellow colonial house at 41 River Lane in Southport Village. This river house sits in an idyllic setting on a very private 0.66-acre property along the Mill River and its serene Tide Mill Pond with Southport Harbor just beyond it.

Residents of this property enjoy immediate access to the river and they are able to launch kayaks, canoes and paddle boards from their backyard, where there are 200 feet of direct waterfront.

A sign on display in this home’s den is apropos to prospective homebuyers: “Perhaps this is the moment for which you were created.” The owners of this house can enjoy a modern day lifestyle of relaxation, al fresco dining, and recreation on and around the water.

Aside from the water activities and serenity of this setting, the other major benefit to this house is its proximity to so many local amenities. It is only a short walk from this property to the Post Road (Route 1) including several restaurants providing Zagat-rated dining and other shops. In the opposite direction a short walk, bike ride or drive away is the center of Southport Village with its eateries, shops, Metro-North Railroad train station, Pequot Yacht Club, and Pequot Library.

The front façade of this nine-room, 3,056-square-foot house is adorned with an American flag, a window box, and hanging basket of flowers at the covered front entrance, which is flanked by well-established hydrangea bushes. This property features attractive professional landscaping throughout, and the main yard is enclosed with a white picket fence.

Inside this house there is an open floor plan, which enhances the water views, and contemporary colors. The walls are painted in neutral earth tones, putting it ahead of the curve as many Fairfield County homes are transitioning away from monochromatic grays to shades of beige and green. The living room has a fieldstone fireplace, tall double-hung windows, and French doors to the large wrap-around deck. The den has a vaulted ceiling, two walls of floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving and cabinets, a window seat, and French doors to the deck.

In the chef’s eat-in kitchen there is a center island/breakfast bar topped with butcher block, a suspended pot rack, granite counter-tops, tile backsplash, and plentiful cabinetry - some crowned with transom windows and some floating and containing glass doors. High-end stainless steel appliances include a GE Monogram refrigerator/freezer, five-burner DCS gas range, and a garbage disposal. The very spacious dining area has French doors to the deck.

Rounding out the first floor are the powder room with a porcelain floor, and the mudroom, which has slate flooring and provides access to an over-sized two-car garage.

Real Estate Listings

Climb the architectural cherry-and-iron dual-access atrium staircase to the second floor, where there are four bedrooms. The master suite has a ceiling fan, a large custom, double closet, and French doors to a large balcony/deck with a wonderful view. The master bath features designer tile flooring, half-paneled walls, a double marble vanity, a free-standing soaking tub, and a separate marble shower.

The house was built in 1995 and received a subsequent addition from noteworthy local architect Jack Franzen. The addition gave this house its garage and a versatile bonus room above it with a vaulted ceiling and skylights. An arched hallway leads to this space, which could serve as a game room, family room or bedroom suite.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Victoria Fingelly of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203 610-0647 or victoriafingelly@yahoo.com.