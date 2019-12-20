On the Market: Shingle and stone Garrison colonial in lower Easton

EASTON — The trending color, gray, is rather non-descript although people generally know it is the shade resulting from the combination of white and black paint.

Owners of the gray shingle and stone Garrison colonial house at 55 High Ridge Road can be much more specific. They painted their house a shade of gray called Amazon Stone punctuated by blue shutters and front door. Think of the word “Amazon” today and what first comes to mind is the giant technology company followed closely by the Amazon River in South America, which by some measures is the longest in the world.

By comparison the Mill River is little more than a trickle, but it is an asset to the residents of this Lower Easton neighborhood and this particular house because it is only four blocks away from the river, the Buck Hill Forest, and Warner Anglers Preserve. According to the Aspetuck Land Trust website, “this preserve is special because of the Mill River, which in its upper section is a pristine tailwater fishery that flows from the bottom of the Easton Reservoir and ultimately makes its way to Long Island Sound through Southport Harbor in Fairfield.”

The upper section of the Mill River, “is designated by the state as a Class 1 Wild Trout Management Area (WTMA) that by definition means it hosts an abundant population of wild trout and is never stocked. Fishing is permitted year-round with a valid CT license as long as anglers follow strict catch and release guidelines and only use single hook, barb-less lures.”

This house is not just ideal for serious anglers. Dog lovers take note. This house is a short walking distance to the Easton Dog Park. So is Sherwood Farm, Silverman’s Farm, the Easton Community Center, Helen Keller Middle School, and the Easton Village Store. While motorists are stuck in traffic along Sport Hill Road (Route 59) during farm fresh produce season and fall apple cider time, and during the Firefly Festival, the owners of this house can simply walk there. The Merritt Parkway is only about five minutes away.

The 3,009-square-foot house is located on a beautifully landscaped 1.47-acre level property. It was built in 1949 and has been meticulously maintained. Privacy is heightened by the stands of trees on either side of the house, which is set back from the road. The front door contains an oval of decorative leaded glass and is flanked by sidelights with the same pattern. Inside, there are nine rooms. The one fireplace is found in the front-to-back formal living room, which also has a bay/bow window.

In the eat-in-kitchen there are granite counters. The breakfast nook has a ceiling fan and is open to the dining room, which has a breakfast bar, a vaulted ceiling, skylights, and sliding doors to the large two-tiered composite deck. The family room has walls of windows.

On the main level there is a room that could serve as a bedroom or office. There are three more bedrooms on the second level, including the master suite with a private bath. The other two bedrooms share the new hall bath, which features a rain shower.

On the finished walk-up third level there is a media room or playroom. Additional living space can be secured by finishing the basement.

The grounds are spectacular and private and can be enjoyed from the deck, which is great for outdoor entertaining.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Kelly Higgins of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-650-3483 or kelly.higgins@colwellbankermoves.com.