On the Market / Southern-inspired colonial invites relaxed living

The southern colonial-inspired raised ranch sits atop a knoll on a 2.2-acre level and gently sloping property at 28 Ironside Road in Greenfield Hill.

FAIRFIELD — The words “raised ranch” and “enchanting” seem incongruous and are probably rarely paired together, except when describing the southern colonial-inspired raised ranch and its magical surrounding property at 28 Ironside Road in the Greenfield Hill section of town.

A meditative stream meanders through the 2.2-acre level and gently sloping park-like property, a waterfall tripping gently over the rocks.

A thick carpet of pachysandra gives way to a large swath of green grass, both serving as a large welcome mat as one travels to the top of the knoll on which this house sits. The property is imbued throughout with gorgeous gardens, landscaping, and stone work, which sprung from the creative mind of the award-winning landscape designer, who calls this place home.

The gray shingle shake house with white shutters and trim is not just southern-inspired in its architecture but in its attitude, which extends throughout the property. It invites a slower pace, a relaxing mindset, and serves as a year-round vacation spot.

It is also an ideal setting for entertaining. The current owners entertain frequently inside, and outside on the tiered wood deck and stone patio, and around the heated private in-ground swimming pool. The pool house provides a changing area and a place to store and serve food including counter space and a refrigerator.

A natural stone path from the pool to the pool house is lined with manicured shrubbery and growing around each stone is creeping thyme. The entire pool area, as with the rest of the property, is beautifully landscaped. Another path comprises floral-themed stones to a built-in sandbox.

The house was built in 1965 and was upgraded to reflect modern times, including its updated chef’s kitchen and three full baths. In all, there are 2,804 square feet of living space, which includes the full finished walk-out lower level.

From the ample driveway and parking area on the side of the house with the attached two-car garage, there is a flagstone path that leads to the two-story covered front porch and the front door framed by sidelights and a transom. From the entrance foyer one staircase leads up to the main living level and another goes down to the lower level, sophisticated carpeting lining the way in both directions.

Upstairs, the walls are adorned in earth tones of chocolate brown and greige — a mixture of gray and beige, a reflection of the design aesthetic to come. Industry professionals have said for more than a year now that home decor will move away from the monochromatic grays to earth colors. In the formal living room, there is the first of the home’s two custom-crafted fireplaces. There is a wide entryway into the formal dining room, which has a bay window and chair railing.

In the eat-in kitchen, features include a large center island with a double stainless sink, granite counters, a tile floor that resembles stone, a wine refrigerator, and high-end appliances. The eat-in area has a ceiling fan, two walls of windows, and sliding doors to the wood deck.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Southern Colonial-inspired Raised Ranch ADDRESS: 28 Ironside Road PRICE: $825,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 2.2-acre level and gently sloping property, stream, waterfall, water views, footbridge, park-like grounds, professionally landscaped, irrigation system/underground sprinkler, bluestone patio, tiered wood deck, heated private in-ground swimming pool with pool house, exterior lighting, stone walls, fenced backyard, generator, two custom-crafted fireplaces, updated chef’s kitchen and baths, zoned central air conditioning, oil heat, full finished walk-out lower level, pull-down attic stairs, ridge vents, attached two-car garage, three bedrooms, three full baths SCHOOL: Dwight Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $442,120 TAX RATE: 26.36 mills TAXES: $11,654

Two of the bedrooms are on this main level. The master suite has a sitting area and a sizable private bath with tile flooring, a large shower, and a double vanity with unusual faucets. When turned on, they spill water into the sinks resembling min-waterfalls. The sinks themselves resemble iridescent milk glass.

On the lower level there is a spacious family room with a floor-to-ceiling stone wall containing the home’s second fireplace and sliding doors to the bluestone patio. This patio can also be accessed from the deck in the backyard. It sits on one side of the house looking over the stream by the footbridge.

A ledge along one side of the room allows for displays of framed two-dimensional art work and sculptures. On this level there is also a bedroom with recessed shelving, a full bath, and a large all-purpose room that currently houses the laundry area but it is large enough to create an art studio, play room, or game room. It has a wall of built-in cabinetry and counter space. The bath features a shower with attractive mosaic tile flooring and a rain showerhead.

Recessed floor-to-ceiling bookshelves are found in the hallway. The bedroom and office have wall-to-wall carpeting.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Amie Lindwall-Belile of Al Filippone Associates/William Raveis Real Estate at 203-332-4415 or amiebelile@gmail.com.