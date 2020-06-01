On the Market: Southport colonial offers casual elegance, leisurely luxury

The lower level features a billiard room with wall-to-wall carpeting. The lower level features a billiard room with wall-to-wall carpeting. Image 1 of / 24 Caption Close On the Market: Southport colonial offers casual elegance, leisurely luxury 1 / 24 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Life on Long Island Sound doesn’t get much better than in The Nest at 1125 and 1111 Pequot Avenue, and what a feathered nest it is.

Casual elegance and leisurely luxury are the hallmarks of this 3.44-acre gated waterfront estate in the Southport section of Fairfield, only steps from the Westport border. Among its lengthy list of amenities are its 17-room white stucco European-style colonial house with nearly 12,000 square feet of living space, a heated Gunite in-ground infinity edged swimming pool, pool pavilion with a fireplace, spa, private sandy beach, rooftop observation deck, geothermal heat, and an elevator that services three floors. And, if that isn’t enough, the sub-divided acreage offers an opportunity to construct another residence and a tennis court to create a family compound.

“Considered the most significant new custom waterfront estate on New England’s coastline, The Nest was skillfully and artfully designed by acclaimed architect Mark Finlay, in collaboration with noted landscape architect Doyle Herman Design, to capture sweeping, ever-changing water views and the pure serenity of its setting,” according to the listing agent.

It was built in 2015 in a prime location on Long Island Sound near the confluence of Southport Harbor. Its residents can launch a kayak or paddleboard from their own beach. For those rare occasions when they might prefer the public to privacy they can walk only a few steps to Southport Beach and Sealodge Beach Club. Also conveniently close are the Pequot Yacht Club, Southport Village, the Metro North train station, and Pequot Library.

If there are hikers or birdwatchers in this household, they have their choice of four places, all within a very short walk: The municipal Southgate Lane Open Space, a parcel of property managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust — both in Fairfield — and the H. Smith Richardson Wildlife Preserve, and conservation land protected by the Connecticut Audubon Society off Hedley Farm Road, both in neighboring Westport.

The curb appeal would be off the charts if this house could be seen from the street, but The Nest is nestled perfectly in this secluded setting, its visibility obscured by tall manicured shrubbery. The long driveway opens into a generous forecourt bordered by an allée of cherry trees; just a hint of the beautiful landscaping throughout these grounds.

The black lacquered front door opens into the generously sized reception hall, which features a marble floor and a fireplace. Inside this 11,760-square-foot thoughtfully planned abode there are finely-curated materials including reclaimed antique stone floors, 12-foot-plus ceilings, wide custom moldings that punctuate the “gracious European elegance (which) is tempered by clean Scandinavian minimalism and natural California style to create a custom paradise,” the agent says. Museum lighting illuminates select paintings.

Pocket doors separate the formal dining room from the entrance hall, and it features a Jonathan Browning chandelier and a Phillip Jeffries seagrass wallcovering. The great room has a coffered ceiling, fireplace and wide-planked hardwood flooring. The Farrow & Ball pitch black paneled library features a service bar, floor-to-ceiling glass doors to the covered porch, and a Chesneys fireplace with a Nero Bilbao marble surround. In the gourmet kitchen there are Absolute Black granite counters, center island, fireplace, and high-end appliances including a matte black La Cornue range.

Real Estate Listings

On the main living level the guest suite features herringbone wall-to-wall carpeting and a bath with Statuary marble. Five more bedrooms are found on the second floor. The master suite features a Chesneys fireplace, built-in seat and shelving, sliding doors to a long balcony, and luxurious marble bath. Each of the other en suite bedrooms feature Carrera marble baths

Among this home’s many other offerings is a gift-wrapping and floral arranging room with a stainless farm sink, and a lower level featuring a billiard room and a well-appointed home theater. “Pop some popcorn and enjoy star-studded movie nights at home,” the agent said.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Michelle Genovesi of Michelle&Company and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-454-HOME (4663) or visit the website at www.michelleandcompany.com.