On the Market: Spacious Easton colonial in tranquil setting, close to ‘civilization’

The formal living room has the first of the home's two fireplaces and dentil crown molding.

EASTON — There is a hidden rear lot at 70 Tranquility Drive and the farther someone travels down the long private driveway lined in Belgium block to get to this three-acre level property, the more tranquil the setting becomes.

This really is a hidden treasure, from the 16-room, 6,009-square foot, newly updated, taupe-colored colonial house to the country club-like backyard with a Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, patio, a pergola, built-in grilling area, and an outdoor fireplace. The yard is punctuated with professionally planned gardens designed for providing continual bursts of color throughout the spring and summer seasons. In front of the house, the interior circlet of the circular driveway is planted with three tall river birch trees and sea grasses. The landscaped border in front of the house includes manicured shrubbery and flowering bushes including hydrangeas

The only sound to pierce the quietude of this property and neighborhood is the occasional song of birds, and yet this house is only about 12 minutes from the Merritt Parkway and civilization. Closer to this home there is a horseback riding stable and a racquet club.

The well-maintained house was built in 1998 and it features an open floor plan and flowing living space, nine-foot ceilings, detailed moldings, and an abundance of natural light. A wide slate path leads to the dramatic front entrance, which features a stonework façade and a door topped by a transom and a Palladium window above it. The door opens into the grand two-story foyer, which has Travertine flooring and a gracefully curved staircase to the second floor. Throughout much of the first floor the rooms have wide dentil crown molding and hardwood floors.

To the left is the formal living room, which has the first of the home’s two fireplaces. To the right is the formal dining room, which has chair railing and multi-paned French doors that separate it from the gourmet kitchen, breakfast or casual dining area, and family room. The kitchen features an angled center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, and GE Profile stainless steel appliances including two wall ovens. In a long hallway off the kitchen there is a sizable walk-in pantry and a powder room.

The casual dining area has sliding doors to the pool and patio. The mudroom has a built-in bench with storage, a door to the outdoor amenities, and the rear stairs to the second floor. Also on the first floor is an office and a spacious den room, the latter of which has a tall vaulted ceiling, a stone fireplace, ceiling fan, and a dry bar area with a beverage refrigerator.

On the second floor there are five bedrooms, another office, and a large laundry room with a utility sink. The spacious master suite features a deep tray ceiling, sitting area, a dressing room, two walk-in closets and a luxurious master bath with a triangular jetted tub and water closet. The office adjoins the master and could be used instead as a nursery. One other bedroom is en suite. The others share a hall bath.

The full, partially finished walk-out basement features a recreation room, a separate play room, an exercise or craft room, a large workshop, and a half bath. The rec room has built-in shelving for storage of games, DVDs, and books.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Jeanne Bracken of Kelly Higgins & Associates and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-981-4114 or Jeanne.bracken@cbmoves.com.