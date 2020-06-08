On the Market: Split level in bucolic Easton setting near several preserved open spaces

EASTON — Perched atop a gentle knoll in a three-acre bucolic setting is a sprawling, gray split level house with white shutters at 83 Wyldewood Road in the Aspetuck neighborhood of Easton.

Augmenting the quintessential New England scene is a red barn, which serves as the focal point of this property. The barn contains a workshop and one vehicle bay to supplement the attached under house two-car garage if necessary. A second workshop is found in the home’s lower level, which is not included in the total square footage. It adds about another 600 square feet, and although it is not heated it benefits from ambient heat from the furnace, providing usable space year round. The current family has used the space as an office and workshop.

When not toiling away in either workshop or the office, the residents can lounge on their covered porch, screened porch and open patio, all three looking over the heated in-ground swimming pool and hot tub.

This 2,271-square-foot house was built in 1958 on a cul-de-sac proximate to sporting venues, nature preserves, and commuter routes. The house is within easy walking distance of several preserved open spaces managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust including one accessed in its immediate neighborhood. That property features an apple orchard and blueberry bushes. Other Land Trust open spaces with hiking trails are nearby as are some places with bridle trails, and the 117-acre Jump Hill Preserve has a mountain bicycling trail.

Also conveniently close to this house are the Aspetuck Valley Country Club golf course, Connecticut Golf Course, Olde Bluebird Inn, the historic Bradley-Hubbell House, a town swimming hole, Little League field, and the Aspetuck Valley Apple Barn. One website says of the latter, “a picture perfect barn on a picture perfect road in beautiful Easton.”

The location of this house places it within striking distance of Route 136 — the “back road” into Westport — and of Black Rock Turnpike (Route 58) with a straight shot down to the Merritt Parkway only four miles away, and Fairfield shopping and restaurants not far beyond that. Access to Route 136 is less than a mile away and Black Rock Turnpike is just at the end of Wyldewood Road.

A flagstone path leads from the driveway and the barn to the covered front entrance, where the door opens into the foyer and then to the sizable formal living room, which has a red brick fireplace flanked by built-in shelving, and a bay window. The living room is open to the formal dining room, which features a large built-in china cabinet. The wood and stone family room has wood paneled walls, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, exposed beams, and a door to the substantial sun room. It has a cathedral ceiling, skylights, glass on three sides, and a door to the grounds.

Although the eat-in kitchen is older, it does not detract from this well-maintained house and it functions perfectly well. It looks over the picturesque backyard. Off the kitchen is a newer half bath.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms. The master suite is huge. Two rooms were combined to create this large suite, which has a sitting area, double closets, and a newer bath.

“Enjoy a little piece of heaven every day in this friendly neighborhood,” the agent said.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Nancy Thorne of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-331-5333 or nancythorne@bhhsne.com.