On the Market / Stately Greenfield Hill home hits the market













































Photo: Nathan Spotts And/or Lauren Kinkade Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Image 1 of 12 The colonial house at 371 Midlock Road was built in 1998, one of eight houses in the Audubon Farm subdivision, which won a HOBI Award for the builder. The colonial house at 371 Midlock Road was built in 1998, one of eight houses in the Audubon Farm subdivision, which won a HOBI Award for the builder. Photo: Nathan Spotts And/or Lauren Kinkade Image 2 of 12 The formal front-to-back living room features a gas fireplace with an Absolute granite surround and mantel containing dentil molding. The formal front-to-back living room features a gas fireplace with an Absolute granite surround and mantel containing dentil molding. Image 3 of 12 There is a gas-fueled marble fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and a walk-in bay window area in the library. There is a gas-fueled marble fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and a walk-in bay window area in the library. Image 4 of 12 The formal dining room features an inlaid dark border in the hardwood flooring and custom paneling. The formal dining room features an inlaid dark border in the hardwood flooring and custom paneling. Image 5 of 12 The eat-in gourmet kitchen features a long center island with a breakfast bar for three and a vegetable sink, granite counters, and a six-burner DCS range. The eat-in gourmet kitchen features a long center island with a breakfast bar for three and a vegetable sink, granite counters, and a six-burner DCS range. Image 6 of 12 The eat-in area has French doors to the deck and yard. The eat-in area has French doors to the deck and yard. Image 7 of 12 The family room features a floor-to-ceiling stone, wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and French doors to the deck and yard. The family room features a floor-to-ceiling stone, wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and French doors to the deck and yard. Image 8 of 12 The master bedroom has a gas-log fireplace. The master bedroom has a gas-log fireplace. Image 9 of 12 The master bath has a limestone floor, large limestone tile shower, limestone vanity, water closet, and jetted tub. The master bath has a limestone floor, large limestone tile shower, limestone vanity, water closet, and jetted tub. Image 10 of 12 One of the secondary bedrooms is quite large and has a fireplace. One of the secondary bedrooms is quite large and has a fireplace. Image 11 of 12 French doors in the family room and kitchen lead to the deck, patio, pool, and backyard. French doors in the family room and kitchen lead to the deck, patio, pool, and backyard. Photo: Nathan Spotts And/or Lauren Kinkade Image 12 of 12 The over-sized heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool has a solar cover and is surrounded by a bluestone and granite patio. The over-sized heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool has a solar cover and is surrounded by a bluestone and granite patio. Photo: Nathan Spotts And/or Lauren Kinkade On the Market / Stately Greenfield Hill home hits the market 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — An award-winning builder used the two-acre park-like property at 371 Midlock Road as his canvas on which he created an architectural masterpiece.

Actually, with that analogy in mind, Christer Krook, president of the Fairfield-based Kalax Builders, created eight masterpieces; all of which are on display in the “gallery” that is the subdivision called Audubon Farm. The cul-de-sac of creativity won for Krook and Kalax a Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Connecticut (HOBI) Award in 1999 for “best subdivision under 20 homes in the state.”

This subdivision is in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood within walking distance of the Connecticut Audubon Society and the Roy and Margot Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary with its numerous programs and hiking trails. In fact, the backyard of this level property adjoins property owned by the Audubon Society.

The colonial house at 371 Midlock Road was built in 1998 near the end of the cul-de-sac. It features 5,484 square feet of living space, 11 large well-proportioned rooms with over-sized windows, custom-crafted arches and molding throughout, taller-than-usual baseboard, and in the yard an over-sized heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool. The yard also features professional landscaping with flowering perennials, shrubbery and trees planted to provide blooms throughout three seasons.

A large manicured lawn and long paved driveway lead to the house, which has a covered front entrance with multiple Ionic columns. A bluestone path from the driveway to the front door and a secondary entrance is lined with a row of hydrangea, rounded shrubs, and liriope - also known as lilyturf. Near the roof line on the front façade there is a border of large scale dentil molding. That particular molding is found in many rooms throughout the house.

The front door is flanked by sidelights and a fanlight transom of decorative leaded glass windows, and it opens first into a vestibule with two closets and then into the two-story foyer. It features a marble floor, elegantly curved staircase, interior balcony, powder room, and arched entryways topped off with keystones. The formal front-to-back living room is to the left and the formal dining room is to the right of the foyer. In the living room there is a gas fireplace with an Absolute granite surround and mantel containing dentil molding, and a double walnut inlaid border in the thin-planked hardwood floor. The dining room floor also features the same inlaid border and custom paneling.

Real Estate Listings

An arched entryway from the living room into the library or study is topped with an arched interior transom. There is a gas-fueled marble fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and a walk-in bay window area in the library. French doors topped with a multi-paned interior transom lead from the living room into the family room, which features a floor-to-ceiling stone, wood-burning fireplace with a raised hearth, built-in bookshelves, and French doors to the deck and yard.

In the eat-in gourmet kitchen features include a long center island with a breakfast bar for five and a vegetable sink, granite counters, built-in desk area, a built-in wine rack, wine refrigerator, and pantry closet with pull-out shelving. High-end appliances include a six-burner DCS range and Sub-Zero refrigerator. In the eat-in area there are French doors to the deck and yard. The mudroom has a half bath, large closet, and access to the rear stairs and to the attached three-car garage.

On the second floor there are five bedrooms - all en suite, the laundry room, a sitting area at the top of the stairs, and an office. The office is next to a bedroom and the two are configured in a way that could create an in-law or au pair suite. The bath has two sinks. The office, which has a wall of built-in cabinetry and shelving, could also be used as a playroom. The master bedroom has a gas-log fireplace, sitting area, and two walk-in closets and a third closet. The master bath features a limestone floor, large limestone tile shower, limestone vanity, and jetted tub. One of the other bedrooms has a fireplace.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 371 Midlock Road PRICE: $1,799,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: 2.02-acre level park-like property, located on a cul-de-sac, over-sized heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool with solar cover, bluestone and granite patio, deck, new roof in fall 2017, freshly painted interior, underground utilities, fully fenced backyard including eight-foot deer fencing, exterior lighting, landscape lighting, underground sprinkler, audio system, cable - available, central vacuum system, Thermopane windows, four fireplaces, walking distance to the Connecticut Audubon Society and the Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary, walking distance to Burr Elementary School, hardwood floors throughout, possible in-law or au pair suite, rear stairs, zoned air conditioning and natural gas heat, attached three-car garage, attic, room for a tennis or sports court, full unfinished basement with hatchway, five bedrooms, five full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Burr Elementary, Tomlinson Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $1,171,870 TAX RATE: 25.82 mills TAXES: $30,890

There are two furnaces in the full unfinished basement, where there is also a game room. In the backyard there is a large patio comprising bluestone and granite. The yard is fully fenced and includes deer fencing.

There will be an Open House on Sunday (July 1), 1-4 p.m.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Leena Krook of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-685-1148 or leena.krook@raveis.com.