On the Market: Stately custom-built colonial in Easton

In the finished lower level there is a wet bar, ideal for entertaining. In the finished lower level there is a wet bar, ideal for entertaining. Photo: Charlie Pappas Photo: Charlie Pappas Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close On the Market: Stately custom-built colonial in Easton 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Easton residents and town officials have a reverence for the land. They appreciate the town’s agrarian roots and have made efforts to preserve farmland and open spaces.

Because of those efforts and the large number of working farms in town, outsiders might get the impression from afar that Easton is full of rustic farm houses and log cabins. Nothing could be farther from the truth. It has its share of such home styles but the landscape is also dotted with any number of stately colonials, among them the custom-built colonial at 25 Old Stonewall Road. This house was imbued with an elegant yet relaxed flow, sort of representing the two sides of Easton.

This 13-room, 5,578-square-foot house is “where sophisticated country living meets pure perfection,” according to the listing agent. It sits on a sprawling 7.32-acre level property that is beautifully “dressed” in perennial plantings and features a pond. The approach to the house from the semi-circular Belgium block-lined driveway is attractively planted with many colorful perennial flowers including hostas, echinaceas, and lilies. A manicured lawn, mature shrubbery and several tall trees complete the landscape.

The house was built in 1996 although it was updated and improved through the last two decades. More recently, the house was given a Nest system including two Nest thermostats. New central air conditioning was installed on the first and second floors. Just a year ago interior and exterior LED lighting was replaced. The current owners have meticulously maintained the house. They painted the attached three-car garage and added sheet rock there two years ago. That same year they also sanded and stained the decks and added new deck railings. A new roof was installed in 2014 and in 2016 the home’s gym received new Pavigym flooring, new windows, and new mirrors.

Open the front door into the two-story foyer, which has marble flooring and a gracefully curved staircase. French doors topped with an interior transom open into the formal living room on one side of the foyer and into the formal dining room on the opposite side. Both formal spaces have a darker wood double inlaid border, and the living room has a fireplace with a decorative wood mantel. The dining room has wainscoting on the lower walls.

The gourmet eat-in kitchen features a center island, granite counters, a built-in desk area, and high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. In the casual dining area there is a door to the large raised wood deck. In the spacious family room there is a tall vaulted ceiling, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and wide plank pegged hardwood flooring.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite has a deep tray ceiling with decorative crown and other molding, and a separate living room area complete with custom built-ins. This room could be a home office. The master bath has a large jetted tub, shower and two separate vanities.

Real Estate Listings

This is a fabulous house for entertaining. The floor plan allows for an easy flow from one room to the next and the full finished walk-out lower level has many features to enhance entertaining including a kitchenette and a wet bar. This level also has a game room, gym, full bath, media or television room, workshop, and doors to outdoor patio and covered deck.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Kelly Higgins of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-650-3483 or kelly.higgins@colwellbankermoves.com.