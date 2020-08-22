On the Market: ‘Storybook home’ blends country charm with modern appliances in Easton

EASTON — The Lower Easton neighborhood is attractive and desirable year-round but during the summer season, living in this neighborhood has real advantages.

While the bucolic town may not have any grocery stores, Easton has its fair share of working farms where local residents get to enjoy a bountiful harvest of fresh-picked produce.

The residents of the brown ranch house at 134 Flat Rock Road have their choice of a few farms within a short distance. After a day’s work, they can stop at one of these farms to shop for the vegetables they can prepare in their updated eat-in kitchen, which features Shaker-style cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

Of course, since the house sits on a level property of almost an acre, the next owners can grow their own produce and create a culinary herb garden. Agriculture is not the only potential function of this house and yard. As the listing agent says, “This storybook home is a perfect blend of country charm with today’s amenities,” even though it was built in 1952. No diminutive house in the 1950s enjoyed rooms as generously sized as these. And few denizens of the 1950s experienced open concept living as is found in this house.

A colorful slate path leads to the front door of this natural wood shingle house with maroon trim and shutters. The door opens into one-level living and 2,323 square feet of living space; 1,773 square feet on the main level and another 550 square feet in the finished lower level. Should it be necessary, there is also a walk-up attic with room for expansion, the agent said.

The spacious formal living room features a stone fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves and cabinets, and an alcove comprising three walls of windows that would make a great relaxing or reading area. It is separated from the formal dining room by multi-paned pocket doors. Both rooms have wide-planked hardwood flooring and the dining room has chair railing. The kitchen is quite large and is ideal when preparing family holiday meals and the menu for a large gathering of friends, when that is safe to do once again. Above the sink is a sign with a reminder that this home is a place of “Peace, Love, Joy.”

There are three bedrooms in this house, two on the main living level and one on the lower level. The master bedroom is on the main floor. The second bedroom has a door to the manicured grounds. These two bedrooms each have a ceiling fan and they share an updated hall bath.

The finished area of the versatile walkout lower level features new flooring and paint, and it could be the third bedroom, a family room, or a possible in-law or au-pair suite. The finished adjoining room on this level has a tray ceiling, a built-in raised counter space — ideal when entertaining — and a door to the yard. It would make a great game or recreation room. Also found on this level is a full bath and a laundry room.

Outside, among the attractive landscaping with mature plantings, there is a large deck, stone walls and walkways, and two sheds.

While this house is set among larger homes on this street, it’s important to keep in mind that bigger isn’t always better. Additionally, large or small, every house on this street has the same opportunity to enjoy all that Easton has to offer, including excellent schools, hiking trails, and farms, yet just minutes away from highways, shopping, restaurants, the Merritt Parkway and more. And, New York City is only about one hour away by car or Metro-North Railroad. The train stations in neighboring Fairfield and Westport are not that far.

