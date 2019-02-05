On the Market / Stunning sunset views at Easton ranch house

A view of “Hilltop Country Estate,” from an airplane, not a drone, shows how private its 24-acre setting is. A view of “Hilltop Country Estate,” from an airplane, not a drone, shows how private its 24-acre setting is. Photo: M3Media Productions LLC Photo: M3Media Productions LLC Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close On the Market / Stunning sunset views at Easton ranch house 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Hilltop Country Estate is aptly named, its 24-acre property perched high in the hills of northern Easton with panoramic views of its two spring-fed ponds and the forested landscape surrounding this serenely beautiful and sunny place, as the name of the street implies.

Residents of the chocolate brown-colored, Cape Cod/ranch-style house at 66 Sunny Ridge Road in the Easton Center section of town have this dramatic perch from which to enjoy stunning sunrises and sunsets, and all the hours in between.

Herons stand majestically on the water’s edge. Ducks and Canada geese glide gracefully across the surface of both ponds as residents embrace this view or go about their own day, whether that includes daily living, entertaining, or working. This acreage invites agricultural pursuits and this work make a great horse property.

Around the 5,507-square-foot house the property is flat while the rear portion of the property comprises rolling hills. One can easily envision horses grazing and frolicking there. There is a small barn that could support such activity.

The property also supports a wealth of recreational activities including passive sports like hiking, bird-watching, and fishing — the ponds are stocked with bass and sonnies. The property can also accommodate motor cross, trap and skeet-shooting, and canoeing on the ponds. Swim in the in-ground swimming pool or simply lounge on the wood deck or the terraced patios enjoying the view and breathing in the fresh air of the great outdoors.

Real Estate Listings

Turn into the property at the first of three sets of stone pillars; the main entrance with a wrought iron gate, and travel down the paving stone circular driveway to this unique, rambling house. Grape vines are incorporated into the gate design and this property has plenty of room for a grape arbor and the growing of vegetables and fruits.

An eye-catching copper eagle weathervane atop the cupola above the attached two-car garage is the first to greet visitors. An ample parking area exists for guests when entertaining or hosting family gatherings. A flagpole stands at one end of the driveway by a split rail fence.

A stone path leads passed a tranquil Zen garden to the front entrance. Inside, this house is filled with many delightful surprises starting with the more contemporary floor plan yet with a hint of elegance from the decorative crown moldings and other distinctive details throughout. In the spacious formal living room there is a wall of stone housing a fireplace, a mirrored wall, and a wall of windows looking out on the pool and pond views. The solarium off the living room has a wood-burning stove. The formal dining room features two built-in corner china cabinets. There is hardwood flooring under the carpeting in the living and dining rooms. Off the foyer there is a guest bedroom.

The gourmet kitchen is another major revelation. While some rooms of this house, built in 1957, could use updating, this kitchen is fabulous in its function and form. The completely renovated, professionally designed eat-in kitchen features a heated Italian porcelain tile floor, a huge center island, under cabinet lighting, two full-size sinks, Ogee-edged granite counters, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and two large built-in hutches.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Cape Cod, Ranch ADDRESS: 66 Sunny Ridge Road PRICE: $1,725,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: 23.69-acre level and sloping property, sub-dividable, gated property with three entrances, two spring-fed ponds, water views, in-ground swimming pool, deck, patio, possible horse property, gazebo, barn/ shed, skylights, central vacuuming system, all new thermal pane windows with easy-to-clean feature, full house generator, programmable thermostat, storm doors, one-level living, open floor plan, solarium, four fireplaces, wood burning stove, four-zoned central air conditioning and six-zoned heating system, circular driveway, wood shingle roof, attached two-car garage, private well, attic, cedar closet, full basement with hatchway, six bedrooms, three full baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $648,520 TAX RATE: 31.38 mills TAXES: $20,351

High-end appliances include a Sub-Zero refrigerator with two additional freezer drawers and refrigerator drawers in the island, and two dishwashers. Above the Viking five-burner cook top is a pot-filler. The island contains a Jen-Air cook top as well. Sliding doors lead to the patio and pool.

A separate wing houses the four of the bedrooms, all with sliding doors to the grounds. The sliders in the spacious master suite access a private wood deck. The master also has a fireplace. The luxurious marble master bath features granite flooring and counters, a jetted tub, walk-in steam shower, mirrored closets, two separate vanities, a bidet, and a custom arched glass block wall. The hallways in this wing have built-in bookcases. This wing also contains an impressive family room with a tall cathedral ceiling, exposed beams, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, built-in display cabinets with interior lighting, and a spiral staircase to a large loft space.

In the foyer there is a staircase to two more rooms on the second floor.

Despite the very remote location, this house sits only a short drive from downtown Westport and Fairfield Center, as well as the towns of Monroe and Newtown.

As the listing agent succinctly put it, bring your horses, your love for the great outdoors, family and friends.

There will be a public open house on Feb. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information visit www.bethsaundersrealestate.com. To make an appointment to see the house contact Beth Saunders of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-913-2762 or bethsaunders5@gmail.com.