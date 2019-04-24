On the Market / Sustainable home features solar panels, charging station

FAIRFIELD — The nation celebrates Earth Day each year on April 22, although Fairfield’s annual Earth Day Celebration will be marked on April 27.

The event celebrates the town’s “ongoing efforts to create a more sustainable community — with many exhibits and activities for the kids,” according to the town’s website.

Members of the Earth Day Committee remind the public to “Make Every Day Earth Day.” The residents of the beige clapboard and red brick colonial house at 190 Governors Lane in Lower Greenfield Hill need no such reminder.

They live Earth Day every day in their nine-room, 5,240-square-foot house, which features an active solar energy system with solar panels on the roof.

“It feels great to be green and save (money),” the owners said. The net owners of this house will benefit from their forethought, and there is a negotiable Tesla charging station in the attached two-car garage.

This house is not just about practicality and saving energy and money. There are plenty of recreational and leisurely amenities that will allow family members and their guests to expend lots of energy.

They can swim in the heated in-ground saltwater swimming pool in the backyard of this 2.29-acre level property, dive or jump from the diving board and slide down the slide into the pool. They can travel down their own zip line from the treehouse to the opposite end of the yard. They can hang out on the patio or the deck.

Inside, they can watch movies in the home theater and work out in the exercise room. Or they can get a little extra exercise walking the very short distance to the Greenfield Hill Market, Bonda restaurant or the farmers market, the latter being a seasonal feature every Saturday at 65 Hillside Road.

It will open about mid-May and run through late October. This house is also in a great location for commuters, about equidistant to the Merritt Parkway and Interstate 95. And it is only minutes away from the heart of Greenfield Hill where the annual Dogwood Festival is held each May. This year’s 84th annual Dogwood Festival is scheduled for May 10-12.

Travel down a long Belgium block-lined driveway to access the house, which sits in a very private, lightly wooded setting. “Trees make great neighbors,” the owners said.

Although this house was built in 1990 and has many colonial features, it lives more like a contemporary-style house with an open floor plan and easy flow from room to room. And as with many modern families, these people have put to good use what, in the past, would have been the formal living room.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Colonial Contemporary ADDRESS: 190 Governors Lane PRICE: $1,199,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 AMENITIES: 2.29-acre level property, heated in-ground saltwater swimming pool with solar cover, diving board, slide, patio, deck, zip line, active solar energy system, generator, humidistat, programmable thermostat, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, professionally landscaped, awnings, open floor plan, treehouse, audio system, cable — pre-wired, instant hot water tap, recreational space with rubber flooring, fitness room, home theater, two fireplaces, two laundry rooms, ample closets and other storage, hot tub, shed, stone wall, zoned central air conditioning and oil heating system, 100-gallon water heater tank, workshop with tool bench, cedar closet, attached two-car garage, full finished walk-out basement with kitchenette, attic, walking distance to the Greenfield Hill Market and Bonda restaurant, four bedrooms, four full baths SCHOOL: Dwight Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $972,300 TAX RATE: 26.36 mills TAXES: $25,630

Since most people live much more casually these days, living rooms have become obsolete, wasted space, except for those who have repurposed them. In this house, it was transformed into an entertainment room with a home theater, including a built-in projector and a large retractable screen.

It does have a good-sized formal dining room, which is open to a flexible use room, currently serving as an office. It also accesses the gourmet eat-in kitchen and family room, both of which are wide open, one to the other.

The kitchen has a long center island, granite counters, custom wood cabinetry, double stainless sinks, and high-end appliances including double ovens, two Sub-Zero refrigerators and two dishwashers. In the eat-in area there is a built-in desk. The family room has a stone fireplace, built-in shelving, and three sets of sliding doors to the raised wood deck with steps down to the yard and pool.

Off the kitchen, the mudroom has floor-to-ceiling storage cabinets and cubbies, the first of the home’s two laundry rooms, and a full bath.

On the second floor, the large master suite contains custom closets, a spacious spa-like bath with a jetted tub, shower, and bidet. Three other bedrooms share a hall bath.

The full, finished walk-out lower level features a brand new Berber carpet in one large flexible use room. The exercise room is on this level, as is a plethora of custom storage closets and cabinets, and a kitchenette with another Sub-Zero refrigerator, a full bath, the second laundry area, and a private dressing room with convenient walk-out access to the pool.

There will be a public open house on April 28, from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Andrea Morelli or Christine Magliocco of Higgins Group Real Estate; Morelli at 203-556-9317 or andrea1morelli@yahoo.com, and Magliocco at 203-521-8002 or christine@vanderblue.com.