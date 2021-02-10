On the Market: Tesla and Apple tech featured in 'the smartest home in Fairfield'

FAIRFIELD — The attractive façade of the cream-colored colonial house at 3360 Sturges Highway in Fairfield looks like a typical residence from curb view. Not even the solar panels atop the roof belie the technological wizardry that exists beneath it.

This is a 21st century house in every sense of the word: spacious, elegant, comfortable, and modernized to the max. Listing Agent Susan Vanech said it is fully equipped with contemporary amenities. In the two-car attached garage there is an electric car charger. The house enjoys Smart Home devices utilizing the Apple Homekit Platform, and a Tesla Solar Storage/Powerwall.

According to the Tesla website the Powerwall stores energy from the grid or solar, which can then be used any time to power the house, “at night when the sun isn’t shining or when the power is out during an outage.” The Apple website says the Homekit allows users “to communicate with and control connected accessories in their home using your app.” Each light, outlet and switch can be custom programmed for optimal energy efficiency and security, Vanech said.

“Take your sustainability dreams and journey into the future of Super Smart Homes. This Smart Home’s geo-fence mesh network will detect your arrival as the garage doors open and motion-activated lights turn on to welcome you home,” she said. “Smart, secure and sustainable.”

“Home, now more than ever is not just where you live, it is also where you love, work, learn, rest and play. Be smart about selecting your next place in quite literally the smartest home in Fairfield,” Vanech said.

While this house is decked out with modern amenities it is also quite fashionable. The walls are adorned in trendy paint colors from a range of the still-in-vogue grays to chocolate brown on one of the four bedroom walls, and navy blue in the marble master bath.

The house was built in 2007 on a two-acre level property in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood near the Fairfield, Westport, and Weston town borders. “Casual elegance abounds with incredible architectural integrity in this four bedroom retreat,” the listing agent said.

Four columns stand sentinel at the covered front entrance and the door opens into the sizable, two-story foyer, its flooring arranged in a herringbone pattern. The house features nine rooms and 6,452 square feet of living space with oversized windows, tall ceilings, hardwood floors, extensive millwork and an accommodating flow.

In the great room there is a stone fireplace and a wall of built-ins, including a window seat. The chef’s eat-in kitchen, designed by Kitchen by Deane, is “the heartbeat of the home,” Vanech said. It features a large center island, custom cabinetry with glass doors, Ogee-edged counters, and high-end appliances including a beverage refrigerator. French doors access the patio and yard.

There are plenty of private spaces and places for working at home and distance learning. The cavernous basement has room for a game area, media room and other recreational activities. There is a practice putting space on this level as well.

This house is within walking distance of the 39-acre Newman-Poses Preserve in neighboring Westport, Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Nature Preserve in Weston, and Fairfield’s municipally owned Brett Woods Open Space. The 186-acre Brett Woods is the town’s largest and features hiking trails, bridle paths and camping.

This property has easy access to Route 136, is only minutes from local amenities and only 59 miles from New York City.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Susan Vanech of Susan Vanech Properties and Compass Connecticut, LLC at 203-685-2348 and susan.vanech@compass.com.