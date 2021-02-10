On the Market: Tesla and Apple tech featured in 'the smartest home in Fairfield'

FAIRFIELD — The attractive façade of the cream-colored colonial house at 3360 Sturges Highway in Fairfield looks like a typical residence from curb view. Not even the solar panels atop the roof belie the technological wizardry that exists beneath it.
This is a 21st century house in every sense of the word: spacious, elegant, comfortable, and modernized to the max. Listing Agent Susan Vanech said it is fully equipped with contemporary amenities. In the two-car attached garage there is an electric car charger. The house enjoys Smart Home devices utilizing the Apple Homekit Platform, and a Tesla Solar Storage/Powerwall.