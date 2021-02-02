On the Market: 'Traditional design sensibility with a twist'

FAIRFIELD — Kate Smith knows all about making a house feel like a home. She’s done it for many clients throughout her career as an interior decorator, and she’s done it for her own family in the Dutch colonial house at 126 Jackman Ave. in Fairfield’s Stratfield neighborhood.
Smith’s website says she is “Influenced by her time in the fashion industry … (bringing) a keen eye to every room she touches; focusing on color, texture and balance … As a mother, she understands the importance of creating multi-functional spaces that work well for the entire family in both style and practicality. Her own home reflects her love of traditional design mixed with a touch of whimsy, humor and playfulness.” In other words, “traditional design sensibility with a twist,” much as the house itself is; a blend of traditional structure with modern functionality.