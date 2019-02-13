On the Market / Tudor-style ranch close to shops, eateries

EASTON — At first glance, the English Tudor-style ranch house at 24 Wimbledon Lane resembles any other house of this type.

Closer inspection reveals that the brown wood and off white brick house features an unusual facade.

The house was a weeping mortar exterior. The technique involves allowing the mortar to ooze or “weep” out from between each row of bricks giving it a visually interesting texture.

It is completely the opposite of the more typical mortar that is flush with the bricks, the extra wiped away during the erection of a wall, fireplace or exterior facade of a house. The technique is not limited to the facade. At the entrance to the driveway there are two brick pillars that also features the technique.

Surprisingly, it is not continued inside the 2,991-square-foot house. The fireplace in the large formal living room is set in a wall of stone, and the home’s second wood-burning fireplace in the great room is contained in a wall of traditional brick and mortar painted white.

This house was built in 1973 on a level property of just over three acres, surrounded by woodlands near the end of a cul-de-sac. The turnkey house was renovated in 2015 during which time it received new 5-inch-wide plank red oak hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and the interior was painted. The living room fireplace was refaced, and the gourmet kitchen and master bath were updated. It also received a constant chlorination iron oxidizing system with carbon tank. The exterior was power-washed and a new slate walkway was installed in the front of the house.

Its Easton Center location gives it proximity to the center of Monroe shops and restaurants, the Merritt Parkway, and other local amenities in nearby Fairfield, Trumbull, Westport and Newtown. It really does offer an easy commute to lower Fairfield County.

If one prefers not to travel too far from home for recreational activities, this house happens to share the street with a major sports facility. At the end of the cul-de-sac, steps away from this house it the Easton Racquet Club, which provides a number of activities.

“The Easton Racquet Club is a members’ only facility that features six Har-Tru tennis courts built with the latest HydroCourt technology, as well as two platform tennis courts for year-round play. Our magnificent pool is the center of family fun all summer long. The club also features a bocce court, ping pong, a basketball and play area, as well as a clubhouse for social events,” its website says.

Also nearby are stables for horseback riding according to information provided by the listing agent.

Although this house has a second level with a bonus room and other space, as well as another 2,575 square feet of possibilities in the full walk-out basement, it really offers one-level living and an open floor plan with an easy flow from room to room.

On the main living level there are four bedrooms, the living room — which is open to the dining room — the great room and kitchen. The spacious great room features a cathedral ceiling, cove lighting, the home’s original refinished floors, three walls of windows, a ceiling fan, and sliding doors to the expansive wood deck and backyard.

The kitchen features Shaker-style cabinets, white ice granite counters, a center island with a breakfast bar, Carrara marble subway tile backsplash, an eat-in area, and GE Cafe series stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a large versatile room with a closet, half bath, and washer/dryer hook-up. This space can be used as an office, laundry room, playroom or mudroom. It also has doors to the deck and the attached two-car garage.

The master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet, marble bath, and newer Pella sliding doors with an interior blind that access the deck. The bath has Carrara marble counters and a basket-weave floor, and a shower with a rain shower head, jets and spray.

As with all things, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. If the next owner does not appreciate the look of weeping mortar there are a number of websites that discuss removal options, most suggesting hiring a professional mason to do the job. Then again, this particular look is rarely seen so why not enjoy its uniqueness?

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Antoinette Antenucci of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-260-5133 or antoinette.antenucci@cbmoves.com.