Off the kitchen there is a butler's pantry that doubles as a wet bar.

EASTON — The Aspetuck Historic District that straddles sections of Easton and Weston is an unassuming stretch of Fairfield County real estate with 22 houses as well as barns and other building, and a connection to iconic Americans.

Deaf and blind author and activist Helen Keller lived in a house within this district, and there are claims that Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th President of the United States, occasionally visited the colonial house at 200 Redding Road. This Aspetuck Four Corners’ landmark estate, named “Stones Throw,” was once owned by General Edwin N. Clark (1933-1981) and a website for the Dwight D. Eisenhower Library in Kansas indicates Clark was an “Army Officer, friend of Dwight D. Eisenhower,” whose papers are housed there, about 8,000 pages and four linear feet in all.

“I knew General Clark as well as his nephew and they had indicated that Eisenhower had visited. My understanding was that General Clark was in charge of supply for Eisenhower during the Battle of the Bulge during World War II and that is how they established a relationship,” said Att. Ronald B. Noren, a principal of Brody Wilkinson, a New York and Southport law firm. Noren is a former owner of this landmark house.

A 2007 article in the Wilton Villager also says Eisenhower visited a nearby house on Old Redding Road, then owned by U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan II, where the two men fly fished in the nearby Trout Brook Valley Preserve and golfed at Connecticut Golf Course in Easton.

This 4,507-square-foot house at 200 Redding Road was built by Gustav Pfeiffer. According to the website www.livingplaces.com, Pfeiffer “traveled to the restorations at Williamsburg, Virginia, and Deerfield, Massachusetts, and entertained visions of implementing a similar enterprise on the banks of the Aspetuck … The predominant type of building in the Aspetuck Historic District — the traditional center-chimney, gable-roofed dwelling — is also characteristic of Connecticut farming communities of the late 18th and early 19th centuries.”

The Living Places website goes on to say that the Aspetuck Historic District, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, “is significant because it embodies the distinctive architectural and cultural-landscape characteristics of a farming community from the late colonial and early national periods.”

While many of the houses in this district are of an older vintage, this one, and Helen Keller’s, are not antiques. General Clark’s home was built in 1940 and a later renovation was done by Cameron Clark, a local architect renowned for his “masterly handling of Colonial details, from chimneys and cornices to paneling and mantelpieces,” according to the Living Places website, which claims Clark “worked on some 20 houses in Aspetuck.”

The main house and its large 19th century post and beam barn and guest cottage (a legal rental) sit on a level 3.19-acre triangular-shaped property, in effect, creating a private corner lot along Redding Road, Old Redding Road and Westport Road (Route 136). Much of the property is bordered by fieldstone walls. The front façade faces the confluence of Redding and Old Redding roads. The door is framed by individual panes of the sidelights and transom.

Inside, there are wide-planked, pegged hardwood floors, high ceilings, four fireplaces, detailed millwork, crown moldings, built-ins, and other refined architectural features that evoke a bygone era, although the house contains all the conveniences important to modern living. The house has four bedrooms — all en suite, updated baths and mechanical systems, and the cook’s kitchen with pecan cabinetry, granite counters, exposed beams, and custom decorative tiles with a floral pattern. High-end appliances include a commercial-grade range.

The first floor also features a formal dining room, two family rooms, an office with a half bath, and a sitting room with stairs to a large bonus room. A large screened porch and a sun room look over the property and its attractive gardens.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Updated Antique Colonial ADDRESS: 200 Redding Road, Easton PRICE: $1,290,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: 3.19-acre level and partially fenced property, barn/guest house (legal rental), five fireplaces (one in the barn’s guest cottage), close to the Aspetuck Country Club golf course, proximity to Aspetuck Land Trust preserved spaces; just minutes to the Merritt Parkway, Fairfield, Westport and Weston; zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, full unfinished walk-out basement, attached four-car garage, four bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $769,720 TAX RATE: 31.33 mills TAXES: $24,115

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite features a huge dressing room with walls of built-in closets and drawers, and a luxurious marble bath with two pedestal sinks, jetted tub, and shower.

In the guest cottage there is a living room, one large bedroom, a pantry kitchen and a full bath.

Just minutes away are several local farms with markets selling fresh produce, the Blue Bird Inn, and the Merritt Parkway. This house is not far from Fairfield and Westport.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Charlotte Cotton of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-247-4944 or charlotte.cotton@raveis.com.