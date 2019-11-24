On the Market: Updated Cape Cod in Fairfield ideal for young families

FAIRFIELD — Catherine (Katie) and Chris Pastore purchased their first house together, the yellow Cape Cod-style house at 700 Fairfield Woods Road, one month before getting engaged, and they moved in one month after he popped the question.

The bridal party got ready in this house on Katie and Chris’s wedding day. Then it was time to start their family. The Pastores fondly remember redecorating the guest bedroom, converting it into the nursery and bringing home their firstborn child. Ten years later, their family has outgrown the modest six-room, 1,496-square-foot house in the Fairfield Woods neighborhood.

There are many things they will miss about living in this house and this neighborhood, but it’s time for another family to enjoy it as they have. It is the perfect house for a first-time homebuyer or an empty nester or someone looking to down-size. It’s great for a small family with young children because the house is within easy walking distance to the public library’s Fairfield Woods branch, Jennings Elementary School and Fairfield Woods Middle School. Just a short distance further, still accessible by foot, is Fairfield Warde High School.

The updated house, which was first built in 1951, sits across the street from Tuller Road. “There is an awesome neighborhood just across the street for going on walks and riding bikes,” according to the homeowners. Those roadways lead to Burroughs Park and Drew Park. Also nearby is Lt. Owen Fish Park and its ballfields on Stratfield Road (Route 59).

The family will really miss the convenience of this location. It is not far from Black Rock Turnpike (Route 58) and the many shops, restaurants, banks, pharmacies, and gas stations along it. As one of the owners said, “It’s convenient to run back out to the store two minutes away when you inevitably forget something from the shopping list.”

This time of year they have enjoyed trimming the Christmas tree and setting it up in the bay window of the living room for passersby to see and appreciate. Cozy as the house may be it seemingly has “elastic” walls because there has always been enough space to celebrate family gatherings, parties with friends, special events, and family milestones. They have held Christmas dinners with friends they have made from kindergarten through high school. “Most of us are still local,” Katie Pastore said.

The nearly half an acre level property has allowed them to invite more than 50 people to their Labor Day Surf & Turf party. In that same backyard they have enjoyed sitting on the deck in the summer watching the sunset while sharing drinks with friends. Inside, Katie has celebrated a “girl’s weekend” with friends from Fairfield University, turning the open upstairs into a big sleepover room. Two other bedrooms are on the main living level. Two of the home’s three bedrooms have hardwood flooring and the third features wall-to-wall carpeting. All three bedrooms have closet systems.

In addition to the front entrance, there is a covered side entrance and sliding doors from the large raised deck into the updated eat-in kitchen. In the living room there is a fireplace. There is plenty of counter space in the kitchen, as well as a ceiling fan and ample cabinets including one with glass paned doors.

On the lower level, the partially finished basement has a game/playroom, laundry room, and a storage room.

While the house is on a busy street, the Pastores said “the tree lining in front adds privacy and dampens the sound,” adding that “The size of the backyard and deck can make it feel like you aren’t on a busy street.” There are advantages to living on a busy street, they said. Fairfield Woods Road is one of the first to get plowed when it snows.

The listing agent calls this house and property “An amazing opportunity at a great price.”

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Cape Cod ADDRESS: 700 Fairfield Woods Road PRICE: $389,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 6 FEATURES: 0.47-acre level and fenced property, deck, one fireplace, minutes to shopping and restaurants in Stratfield Village and Black Rock Turnpike, walking distance to Jennings and Fairfield Woods schools and the Fairfield Woods branch of the public library, pet-friendly invisible fence, home wired for central air conditioning and surround sound, attic, attic fan, ceiling fans, natural gas heat, full partially finished basement, public water and sewer, three bedrooms with closet systems, one full bath SCHOOLS: Jennings Elementary, Fairfield Woods Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $258,090 MILL RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $6,914

For more information or to set up an appointment for a private tour of the house, contact Donna Galbo of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-943-1002 or DMGalbo@Gmail.com , or visit her website at DonnaGalbo.BHHSneproperties.com.