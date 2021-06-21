Skip to main content
On the Market: Updated Easton farmhouse comes with barn and riding ring

Meredith Guinness
426 Judd Road, Easton, Conn.
426 Judd Road, Easton, Conn.

Contributed photo / Modern Angles

EASTON — The equestrian property at 426 Judd Road blends the hominess of a farmhouse with a host of modern updates on a site abutting the natural beauty and miles of trails of Aspetuck Land Trust.

It’s “a unique combination of charming 1930s architecture with walls of stone and interesting rooms, a chic updated kitchen and bathrooms with large living spaces and many options for private spaces,” said listing agent Susan Leone, of Higgins Group. “All this in an alluring setting with a pond and barn for horses or other animals with direct access to 45 acres of walking and riding trails.”

The home’s foyer features the original stone fascia and built-ins. First-floor French doors open to a wraparound deck with views of the grounds, which include Willows Pond, a shed, garden and riding rings.

The sunny living room offers a large picture window and an original fireplace and opens to a sunroom with walls of windows. The dining room includes a whitewashed brick fireplace.

The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a Viking range, granite countertops and a breakfast area. A den and study offer quiet space to work at home.

The primary bedroom suite with balcony overlooking the pond offers spacious closets and a marble bath with oversized shower, skylight and vaulted ceilings. A second bedroom has an en suite bath, built-ins and a window seat.

A first-floor bedroom boasts an atrium door to the deck and a new full bath.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE

STYLE: Updated farmhouse

ADDRESS: 426 Judd Road, Easton

PRICE: $850,000

FEATURES: Updated six-bedroom 1930s farmhouse with pond, three-stall barn, equestrian turn out fields and rings, abutting Aspetuck Land Trust, five full baths, powder room, finished basement, central air, attached two-car garage, lightly wooded, patio, deck, balcony, pond mooring

SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples, Helen Keller, Joel Barlow

ASSESSMENT: $519,230

MILL RATE: 31.00

TAXES: $16,096

The finished basement has a full bath and walkout to a patio. With access from the living room and the back stairs, it is suitable for an in-law or au pair situation.

This house is on the market for $850,000.

For details contact Susan Leone, Higgins Group Private Brokerage, at 203-209-2075 or susan@susanleone.com.
