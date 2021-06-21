On the Market: Updated Easton farmhouse comes with barn and riding ring

EASTON — The equestrian property at 426 Judd Road blends the hominess of a farmhouse with a host of modern updates on a site abutting the natural beauty and miles of trails of Aspetuck Land Trust.

It’s “a unique combination of charming 1930s architecture with walls of stone and interesting rooms, a chic updated kitchen and bathrooms with large living spaces and many options for private spaces,” said listing agent Susan Leone, of Higgins Group. “All this in an alluring setting with a pond and barn for horses or other animals with direct access to 45 acres of walking and riding trails.”