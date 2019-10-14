On the Market: Updated antique colonial in Southport

FAIRFIELD — The beautifully updated antique colonial house at 437 Hulls Farm Road in Southport is rooted in the past with an eye riveted in the direction of the future.

This Post-Revolutionary saltbox was built in 1822, and was remodeled in the late 1920s by famed local architect Cameron Clark. “It is significant as one of the better examples of Clark’s work in Fairfield,” according to the town of Fairfield website. It also has undergone a number of other functional and aesthetic improvements, and has been given many amenities for modern living, entertaining, and recreation. All the outbuildings, except the two-story, two-bedroom guest house, were converted from oil to natural gas heat. The owners also converted from well to city water. And just this year the main house and all the other buildings got a new roof.

The property ideally accommodates agriculture and sports. It contains a heated in-ground swimming pool, pool house and tennis court, as well as a two-bedroom guest house, which were definitely not on the 6.2-acre level property when it belonged to Deacon Daniel Banks, a veteran of the Revolutionary War, who is buried at the Greenfield Hill Burial Ground on Bronson Road. His gravestone reads “In memory of Dea. Daniel Banks died Jan. 16, 1839 in the 100th year of his age.”

Hobbies and interests of every sort can be indulged on this sprawling property. Those into vegetable and flower gardening have ample space. There is a large chicken coop for those who appreciate the difference between store-bought and freshly laid eggs for breakfast and baking. The sizable barn is used by the current owners as a party barn, game room and exercise space. But it features six vehicle bays suitable for a serious car collector. There is also a separate three-car garage. And as if that’s not enough, should the next owners have horse lovers and riders among them Salko Farm and Stable sits diagonally across the street from this property and the Fairfield County Hunt Club is just down the street in neighboring Westport.

Through its nearly two centuries and updates the house has been expanded to 4,814 square feet, and the house has retained its character and some of its original details. The front exterior of the house has four two-story columns and the entrance is framed by etched glass sidelights and transom that open into the foyer, which has a display niche. There is a contemporary ease of flow from one room to the next, while in many of those rooms the flooring comprises the original wide-planked pine boards. The main level has a flexibility that allows various uses of the spacious rooms, depending on the needs of the family.

In the formal dining room there is a bay window, a wall of built-in china cabinetry. The newly renovated chef’s kitchen features a vaulted ceiling, antique exposed hand-hewn beams, a massive center island/breakfast bar with a walnut counter, restored French terra cotta tile flooring, hammered stainless farm sink, and Carrera marble counters. It is equipped with high-end appliances including a Viking six-burner range with griddle, two Bosch dishwashers, and Sub-Zero refrigerator.

Between the kitchen and family room there is a spacious casual dining area with a full wet bar including a granite counter and a wine chiller. The family room has a black marble fireplace and French doors to a stone terrace and others leading to a screened porch. A sunroom was reimagined as a study and one of the home’s five bedroom with a full bath is on the first floor.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms. The master suite features French doors to a private balcony looking over the pool and property, and walk-in closets. The luxurious master bath has a large onyx tiled shower, free-standing soaking tub, and marble vanities. The third floor game room has a beamed, vaulted ceiling.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Emily Gordon of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury at 203-451-6432 or egordon3@optonline.net.