On the Market: Updated colonial in Lower Easton offers convenience, many amenities

This 1.03-acre level and sloping property features a heated in-ground swimming pool, patio, professional landscaping, and vegetable gardens.

EASTON — Weathervanes date back to ancient Greece and the earliest one is said to have depicted Triton, the god of the sea. These weather, or wind vanes, were once a crucial part of life for those who needed to predict weather or know the direction of the wind.

The Farmers’ Almanac website says that “While today weathervanes are mostly ornamental, and we usually rely on our evening meteorologists to tell us the direction of the wind, the iconic weathervane is a true symbol of Americana.”

The town of Easton has a whole street named for these popular folk art objects that often top cupolas, barns and church steeples. Among the houses that dot this street is an updated beige classic colonial at 45 Weathervane Drive. Surprisingly, it does not have a weathervane but if it did, that vane would not spin around on a rod to point in the direction of the wind. It would, instead, point downward toward this house as if to point in the direction of home.

This 4,228-square-foot house sits on a 1.03-acre level and sloping property on a cul-de-sac in Lower Easton, which makes it very convenient to the Merritt Parkway while also not being very far from the center of town, local schools, and farms. The house was built in 1968 and has since undergone updating, including a conversion to natural gas in 2017. Its backyard contains a heated natural gas in-ground swimming pool.

Two entrances into the semi-circular driveway lined with Belgium block are marked by brick pillars topped with lanterns. A red brick path leads to the covered front entrance of red brick, slate and two fluted columns. Sidelights flank the door, which opens to reveal eight rooms, each one enjoying an abundance of natural light. From the foyer there is access into the large dining room on one side and the spacious front-to-back living room on the other side. The living room features a fireplace, attractive millwork, and dentil crown molding. The dining room has the same dentil molding as well as chair railing and parquet flooring.

In the spacious, updated eat-in kitchen there are granite counter tops, a breakfast bar that accommodates three stools, a built-in desk area, a tile floor, white cabinetry. High-end appliances include a Wolf six-burner gas cooktop, GE Profile double wall ovens, LG refrigerator and a new Smith & Hanks wine fridge. The casual dining area has a bay/bow window. Off the kitchen is the family room, which has a floor-to-ceiling white brick fireplace and sliding doors to the patio and pool area.

Upstairs there are four good-sized bedrooms. The master suite has closets with organizers and an updated private bath with a double vanity with a granite counter.

The full partially finished walk-out lower level features a floor-to-ceiling white brick fireplace, wall-to-wall carpeting, lots of closets and other storage space, and a door to the backyard.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Alison Sternberg of Halstead Real Estate at 203-414- 8693 or asternberg@halstead.com.